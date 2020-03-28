First United Methodist Church of Weatherford invites all members of the community to prepare to celebrate Easter by first following the journey Jesus took in the final days leading to His death on a Roman cross of execution. The church encourages people to take time during the days between Palm Sunday and Good Friday to contemplate the steps Jesus took in those days.
Jesus’ journey is represented by 14 Stations of the Cross that will be on display in the church’s sanctuary. Each station features scripture, art and a prayer focused on a particular stage of Jesus’ journey.
“The elements at each Station of the Cross bring the viewer into a closer understanding of the emotional journey that Jesus took as He prepared to die on behalf of all of us,” Director of Music and Worship Arts Karen Hogue said.
The scripture tells the story of a particular event, while the accompanying art enhances the viewer’s connection to the story through the visual senses. The prayer opens lines of communication between the viewer and God about that stage of the journey.
“We expect that after reflecting on what Jesus experienced, people will better understand the meaning of the Resurrection, and thus will be able to celebrate Easter with new joy and excitement,” Pastor Joseph Nader said. “We look forward to sharing the joy of Easter with all in the community, and so encourage everyone to take some time during the preceding week to contemplate the Stations of the Cross.”
The Stations of the Cross will be available for viewing during the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9. The church’s sanctuary is located at 301 S. Main St. in Weatherford, just three blocks south of the courthouse. To participate in a self-guided viewing of the Stations of the Cross, enter the sanctuary at the northeast corner under the church’s bell tower. Instructions will be provided.
During Holy Week, the church is also hosting luncheons open to all, with each luncheon accompanied by a short message to prompt additional thought. The luncheons start at 11:30 a.m. on April 6-8.
The luncheons will be held in the church’s Family Life Center just south of the sanctuary. In addition to street parking, there is a parking lot accessible from both South Main Street and College Avenue just south of the Family Life Center, and a parking lot accessible from College Avenue across from the Family Life Center.
More information about the church and its activities is available at www.fumcw.org and at www.facebook.com/FUMCWeatherford
