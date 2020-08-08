The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Aug. 3 announced its new officers, directors and sweetheart for 2020-21.
Doug Leeper was elected captain, Troy Rodgers as lieutenant, Roudy Turner as secretary, Mat Galliton as treasurer, Stephen Schult as corral boss and Charles McFarland as wrangler.
New directors elected were Seth Denbow, Steve Finch and Bill Riddle. The new sweetheart is Shyann Rodgers and rodeo chairman is Travis Faulkner.
The 2020 Annual Ranch Rodeo will be held Sept. 11 and 12. The 2021 Frontier Days Rodeo and Junior Livestock Show will be held June 8-12, 2021.
