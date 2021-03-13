Marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 3, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
01-29-2021 Justin L. Weaver / Shalena F. Ballard
01-30-2021 Michael A. Smith / Darla S. Deviney
02-05-2021 Charley R. Burnett / Caitlen R. Armstrong
02-06-2021 Daniel J. Wickham, II / Crystal G. Kapcsos
02-06-2021 Stryker W. Pena / Rebekah R. Saxton
02-06-2021 Peter W. Hetrick / Sherry A. Crume
Deaths
01-05-2021 Arthur Dale Martin
01-09-2021 Eugene Kenneth Hall
01-19-2021 Peggy N. Wright
01-21-2021 Gloria Jane Sample
01-21-2021 Bobbie Jo Haney
01-23-2021 Paula Joan Graves
01-25-2021 Deborah Sue Tollett
01-26-2021 Myrna Loy Smith
01-26-2021 Pat Clifton Cook
01-27-2021 Dale Ray Bolen
01-27-2021 Arvel Lee Averett
01-27-2021 Connie Ann Cozzone
01-28-2020 Betty Ann Carr
01-29-2021 Robert Elwyn Sloan
01-29-2021 Cecil Nell Bilbrey
01-30-2021 Nelda Gay Willis
01-31-2021 Lynn Edward Christy
01-31-2021 Sherry Ann Clark
01-31-2021 Billy Edward Emmert
02-01-2021 Thomas Albert Siler
02-01-2021 Wanda Faye Roberson
02-01-2021 Tiny Louise Manning
02-02-2021 Johnny Richard Welty
02-02-2021 Deborah Renay Hill
02-03-2021 Ira Dennis Conner
02-03-2021 Willard W. Terwilliger
02-04-2021 Kenneth Ray Trosper
02-05-2021 Bronda Larue Lindsey
02-08-2021 Donnie Wilson
Marriages and deaths recorded from Feb. 3-Feb. 9, 2021. The information is provided by the Palo Pinto County Clerk’s office.
Marriages
02-05-2021 Austin M. Alsip / Angelia Tovar
Deaths
02-04-2021 Eddie Frank Headspeft
02-04-2021 David Lynn Boswell
02-04-2021 Donald Lee Williams
02-08-2021 David Ray Lee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.