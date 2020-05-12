Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.