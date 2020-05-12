Canned food

The mayors of Parker County have announced a food drive to help the Parker County Committee on Aging provide meals to senior citizens through Meals on Wheels.

During this pandemic, Meals on Wheels is planning on delivering 6,000 meals in the month of May alone to seniors who are unable to leave their homes. Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered, on average, between 1,800 and 2,000 meals per month. 

Anyone interested can donate the following items, which have been requested by the PCCOA:

• Canned foods: carrots, apples, peaches, baked beans, yams, corn and mixed vegetables.

• Fresh food: onions and potatoes

• Dried goods: rice and beans.

Donations may be dropped off at any of the following locations through Memorial Day:

ESD 1 Station 34

991 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo

ESD 1 Station 37

701 Thunderhead Lane, Annetta/Annetta South

ESD 1 Station 48

215 Goshen Rd, Springtown

Willow Park Public Safety Building

101 Stagecoach Trail, Willow Park

Hudson Oaks City Hall

210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks, TX

Weatherford Fire Station 4

905 West Park St.

ESD 8 Station 55 - Central Community VFD 

4100 Old Agnes Road

ESD 9 Station 39 - Brock-Dennis VFD 

1107 FM 1189 Brock, Texas 76087

Cresson Fire Department

18600 US 377, Cresson, Texas, 76035

