The mayors of Parker County have announced a food drive to help the Parker County Committee on Aging provide meals to senior citizens through Meals on Wheels.
During this pandemic, Meals on Wheels is planning on delivering 6,000 meals in the month of May alone to seniors who are unable to leave their homes. Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered, on average, between 1,800 and 2,000 meals per month.
Anyone interested can donate the following items, which have been requested by the PCCOA:
• Canned foods: carrots, apples, peaches, baked beans, yams, corn and mixed vegetables.
• Fresh food: onions and potatoes
• Dried goods: rice and beans.
Donations may be dropped off at any of the following locations through Memorial Day:
ESD 1 Station 34
991 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo
ESD 1 Station 37
701 Thunderhead Lane, Annetta/Annetta South
ESD 1 Station 48
215 Goshen Rd, Springtown
Willow Park Public Safety Building
101 Stagecoach Trail, Willow Park
Hudson Oaks City Hall
210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks, TX
Weatherford Fire Station 4
905 West Park St.
ESD 8 Station 55 - Central Community VFD
4100 Old Agnes Road
ESD 9 Station 39 - Brock-Dennis VFD
1107 FM 1189 Brock, Texas 76087
Cresson Fire Department
18600 US 377, Cresson, Texas, 76035
