Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Mineral Wells on Saturday, May 8 at 8 a.m.
The Mineral Wells store, located at 194 Garrett Morris Parkway, is the 97th Harbor Freight Tools store in Texas. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Store photos and logo available upon request.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Mineral Wells and all of Palo Pinto County,” said Eugene Westbrook, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 15,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
For more information, visit www.harborfreight.com.
