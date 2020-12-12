OUTSTANDING: Noon Lions recognize community members for their service

Around this time each year, there are two faces you might see regularly at either Walmart location in Parker County.
Donna Tillman and Terry Ramos Smith are an integral part of the annual Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell ringing campaign, among other community endeavors.
The two were recently recognized by the Weatherford Noon Lions Club as Outstanding Citizens of the Year.
The two were nominated by Noon Lion Howard McClurkin for their work and involvement in the community.
“The time and effort you put into the Salvation Army ... it’s your time, it’s your gas, it’s your vehicle, it’s you out there fighting the cold weather,” Noon Lion Second Vice-President Michael Howard said, in recognizing the two at Wednesday’s meeting. “And sometimes it’s you guys out there if nobody shows up.
“We see it all.”
Smith has been involved with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for more than 15 years, starting as a volunteer bell ringer before co-chairing with Tillman.
Tillman initially got involved through her mother, Nadeen Murphree, and became kettle chair for the county after Murphree’s retirement.
While manning the double doors of Walmart and making sure all of the slots on the time sheets get filled each holiday season puts the two women in the public eye, they are busy working behind the scenes the rest of the year.
Smith has been heavily involved with the county’s Meals on Wheels program for more than 20 years and serves on the Parker County Committee on Aging board. She is also the community liaison for Interim Home Health and Hospice.
Her other community service activities include: ambassador for the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, board member of United Way of Parker County, board member of American Cancer Society and Cancer Care Services and the Parker County Aggie Moms Club.
Tillman also volunteers with Meals on Wheels and serves as board chair of ESD No. 6. She is also a Weatherford chamber ambassador life member, and organist at All Saints Anglican Church. She’s also the mastermind behind the annual Ms. Senior Parker County Pageant.
Previously, she served on the Senior Center board, United Way, Cancer Care Services, American Cancer Society and was a Relay for Life chair.
Anyone interested in volunteering to ring the bell this year can visit the Parker County Salvation Army Facebook page for contact information and updated schedules.
