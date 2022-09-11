Palo Pinto General Hospital, moving to build awareness of its family health network, has renamed the Gordon and Santo primary care clinics to Gordon Family Health and Santo Family Health.
“We want all persons living and working in Palo Pinto County to know who PPGH is and all that we provide,” Ross Korkmas, PPGH chief executive officer, said. “This awareness includes our having a consistent name and identity for our family health network.”
PPGH’s network also includes Possum Kingdom Family Health and the soon-to-open Mineral Wells Family Health.
The Gordon and Santo clinics are staffed by family nurse practitioners.
Gordon Family Health is located at 118 S. Main St., and open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 254-693-5211.
Santo Family Health is located at 13965 South FM 4, and open Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For appointments, call 940-769-2303.
Both clinics accept walk-in patients and offer testing for flu, strep throat, blood glucose, urinalysis, pregnancy, and tuberculosis. Vaccines for flu and tetanus; and sports and athletics physicals, are also available.
The clinics provide preventative health services, monitoring patients’ long-term health, health education, disease management care and guidance. The clinics’ family nurse practitioners are qualified to prescribe medication. Lab draws are every other Wednesday at the Gordon clinic, and the third Wednesday of every month at the Santo clinic.
Gordon Family Health is DOT Certified, offering U.S. Department of Transportation-required physicals for acquiring and maintaining a commercial driver’s license.
PPGH opened the Gordon clinic in 1993 and the Santo clinic in the early 2000s. Both are Medicare Rural Health Clinics, caring for underserved populations.
“These clinics provide healthcare in places that would not have it otherwise,” Korkmas said. “Palo Pinto County is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our citizens, and our clinics and their services are a big part of that.”
About Palo Pinto General Hospital: Palo Pinto General Hospital, operated by the Palo Pinto County Hospital District, is dedicated to providing high-quality convenient health care throughout the region. The county’s leading health care provider operates centers in Mineral Wells, Gordon, Santo, and Possum Kingdom Lake, emphasizing prevention and wellness. PPGH’s growing network includes an acute care hospital and rehabilitation and skilled nursing unit; urgent and primary care clinics; specialty clinics in women’s services, heart, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain management, pediatrics, urology, and pulmonary; and a mobile healthcare unit. Learn more at ppgh.com.
