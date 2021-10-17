Ratterree Joins Grandview Bank in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD – Jeff Williams, president/CEO of Grandview Bank, has announced that Clayton Ratterree has joined Grandview Bank’s Weatherford office as senior vice president of commercial lending.
Ratterree previously served as a community banker in both Lubbock and Fort Worth and was attracted to the Weatherford area because of the local feel of Grandview Bank and his love of the outdoors. He brings 14 years of experience that includes a background in commercial real estate and commercial lending.
“We’ve been welcomed to the Weatherford area with tremendous hospitality and warmth,” Williams said. “As we continue to grow with our Weatherford location, we have been looking for a relationship-driven banker who enjoys a community atmosphere. We were impressed with Clayton with his small-town background, having lived in Rendon, Burleson and Mansfield.”
“I love the texture of smaller communities because they are so warm and welcoming,” Ratterree said. “Since I’m so involved in the outdoors with hunting and fishing, I can’t imagine a better place to live. My wife teaches at Juan Sequin Elementary School, and our two daughters are enjoying the Weatherford area.”
Ratterree graduated from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University with a degree in Finance.
Grandview Bank, at 139 E. College Park in Weatherford, has been serving residents and businesses in Johnson County for over 130 years, and expanded to Weatherford in 2020.
About Grandview Bank: Founded in 1890, Grandview is the fourth oldest state-chartered bank in Texas, with full-service banking offices in Grandview, Cleburne and Weatherford, and drive-through offices in Alvarado. Grandview Bank is recognized for its corporate participation in its communities as well as the personal volunteerism of its employees in a variety of non-profits and school activities.
