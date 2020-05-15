Squyres named director of curriculum at Trinity Christian

WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy has named Lyricia Squyres as director of curriculum and faculty development.
Squyres has a long history both as a classroom teacher and as an administrator at TCA, having served both at the elementary and secondary campuses including many years in the role of elementary principal. Her background also includes extensive experience in curriculum writing and teacher training.
“As our school has grown and matured not only in size but in the complexity and professionalism of our programming, this is a leadership role we have looked forward to adding for a number of years, “TCA Head of School Mike Skaggs said. “Her knowledge of our school’s unique culture and mission combined with her professional training and experiences make Mrs. Squyres a perfect fit.”
Beyond providing skilled leadership for TCA’s curricular program (textbooks, instructional materials, curriculum development/alignment, etc.), Squyres will work with the TCA faculty, helping them grow in the areas of instructional delivery and use of student performance data.
Squyres said he is excited about her new role, and “humbled that TCA would choose me to do such an important job.
“[I’m] excited to continue working with my teaching colleagues in this new opportunity to serve the school that I love.”
A self-described lifelong learner, Squyres holds a Master of Arts degree in Christian Education and is currently pursuing a second master’s in Curriculum and Instruction. Throughout her 16 years of service to Trinity Christian Academy, she has been a model for other staff members in her commitment to the school’s core values of excellence, relationships and service.
“Her passion for education and desire to assist teachers in positively impacting the student’s classroom experience makes her an ideal fit for the Director of Curriculum and Faculty Development at TCA,” TCA Elementary Principal Steve Newby said.
Secondary Principal Ken Nobles said he is happy Squyres is taking on this role.
“She is an outstanding educator and truly understand what it means to have a high quality, successful academic program,” he said. “Mrs. Squyres will be an amazing asset and will help us be even better at what we do.”
TCA is currently offering virtual admissions interviews for the 2020-21 school year. For more information on TCA, visit tcaeagles.org.
