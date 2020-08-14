Willow Park – Trinity Christian Academy recently welcomed new faculty members for the 2020-21 school year.
“These men and women bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our school. Most importantly, they are genuinely good and godly people — the kind of adults that I as a dad want around my own kids,” TCA Head of School Mike Skaggs said.
The school welcomes the following new teachers to their campus:
— Lauren Terry, elementary art. Terry has her Bachelors of Art in Art Education from University of Texas at Arlington. She enjoys doing oil paintings. She has been married for three years.
– Angie Rodgers, elementary library teacher. She has many years of teaching experience in both Birdville and Azle ISD. She graduated from Baylor where she also met her husband. They just celebrated their 25th anniversary.
— Lynn Ragon, fourth grade teacher. She grew up in Chicago and made Texas her home after attending Texas Christian University. She has 37 years teaching experience in both public and private education.
— Ann Merritt Moore, sixth grade language arts, math and Bible teacher. She is from Brandon, Mississippi and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mississippi State University in 2016. She received a Master of Arts in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2018.
— Trevor Shaw, academic learning aid and middle school PE teacher. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He has both teaching and coaching experience. He is a parent of three students that attend TCA.
— Bradley Davis, Bible teacher for seventh, ninth and 11th grades. He has experience teaching Bible classes in Christian private schools. He completed his undergrad at Louisiana Tech University and his M.A. at Southern Evangelical Seminary. Davis and his wife Ashley have two daughters, Sloane and Eloise.
— Rebecca Savell, algebra I and II as well as college prep. She has taught high school math in a Christian school for the past 13 years. She graduated from Texas A&M in 1986 with an undergraduate architecture degree in environmental design. She later went to graduate school at UTA receiving her Master’s in mathematics. Her husband teaches psychology at the university level.
— Christy Creacy, English for eighth, 10th and 12th grades. This is her 37th year in the educational field. She has taught multiple subjects and grades in all her years of service. She taught at TCA for seven years before moving to Amarillo in 2005 due to her husband’s job. Creacy has added to her credentials by serving as a high school principal at a Christian school as well as teaching college courses including comp I, comp II, ESL and developmental English.
TCA’s 2020/2021 school year began in person Aug. 12.
For more information on Trinity, visit tcaeagles.org.
