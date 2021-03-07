Registration is now underway for teams that want to participate in the 2021 Palo Pinto County Walk Across Texas.
Walking dates will be March 28-May 22. Walk Across Texas, through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is a free eight-week program to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity.
Each adult team may be include up to eight members, all working together to reach the 832-mile goal. Each youth team may include an unlimited number of youth participants. All teams that meet the goal will be recognized
To register teams or leagues, visit howdyhealth.org/programs/. The website allows organizations or groups with multiple teams to create their own league. Video tutorials on creating a league are also available on the website.
For questions, contact the Palo Pinto County office at 940-659-1228 or palopinto.agrilife.org.
