PCMG Plant Sale
The 2021 Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale is fast approaching. The two-day event is 3-6 p.m. April 9 and 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at First Monday Trade Days, 317 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford.
Each year, Master Gardeners update their list of plants that are proven winners for the area. The sale will have a vast selection of perennials, herbs, vegetables, annuals, shrubs and roses available to help get spring gardening off to a great start or to find replacements for any plants lost in the February “Arctic Blast.”
Many of the plant varieties are native or adaptive to Parker County and are drought-tolerant. Some are ideal for butterfly gardens and can provide a way station for migrating Monarchs and other butterflies. Some of the plants come from local nurseries, but most are grown by Master Gardeners in gardens in Parker County or propagated in a local greenhouse. Master Gardeners will be on hand with information and answers to your questions as well as to assist with your plant selection.
Proceeds from this annual sale go toward providing horticultural education to the citizens of Parker County and promoting sound horticultural practices in everyday gardening.
Gardener’s Club of Parker County meets
Come join the Gardeners’ Club of Parker County at its April Meeting on Thursday, April 8, at St. Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road, Willow Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. with a speaker, refreshments, a short business meeting and wraps up by noon or shortly thereafter.
The April program is entitled “The Story of How The Insect Cochineal and Prickly Pear Cactus Forged a Dyeing Industry that lasted for Centuries” and will be presented by Ricky Linex a wildlife biologist recently retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service after 38.5 years.
For more info, call 817-919-6280.
