PCMG Plant Sale
The 2021 Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale is fast approaching. The two-day event is 3-6 p.m. April 9 and 8 a.m. to noon April 10 at First Monday Trade Days, 317 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford.
Each year, Master Gardeners update their list of plants that are proven winners for the area. The sale will have a vast selection of perennials, herbs, vegetables, annuals, shrubs and roses available to help get spring gardening off to a great start or to find replacements for any plants lost in the February “Arctic Blast.”
Many of the plant varieties are native or adaptive to Parker County and are drought-tolerant. Some are ideal for butterfly gardens and can provide a way station for migrating Monarchs and other butterflies. Some of the plants come from local nurseries, but most are grown by Master Gardeners in gardens in Parker County or propagated in a local greenhouse. Master Gardeners will be on hand with information and answers to your questions as well as to assist with your plant selection.
Proceeds from this annual sale go toward providing horticultural education to the citizens of Parker County and promoting sound horticultural practices in everyday gardening.
Weatherford Scout Luncheon
The Friends of Scouting Weatherford Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center at 1400 Texas Drive.
Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit local Boy Scouts in the area. To reserve a seat or contribute, contact Tracy Ferguson at tracy.ferguson@scouting.org.
Weatherford is part of the 23-county area served by the Longhorn Council, which stretches from central to North Texas. The council is headquartered in Hurst, with an additional council service center in Waco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.