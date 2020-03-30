Due to health precautions, lunches during Holy Week at First United Methodist Church Weatherford have been cancelled. The church is inviting all members of the community to celebrate Easter with the following virtual two events — a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 9 on the church's Facebook page and the 14 Stations of the Cross that will be on display through the church's Facebook page Friday at 7 p.m. April 10. Each virtual station features scripture, art and a prayer focused on a particular stage of Jesus’ journey.
“The elements at each Station of the Cross bring the viewer into a closer understanding of the emotional journey that Jesus took as He prepared to die on behalf of all of us,” Director of Music and Worship Arts Karen Hogue said.
The scripture tells the story of a particular event, while the accompanying art enhances the viewer’s connection to the story through the visual senses. The prayer opens lines of communication between the viewer and God about that stage of the journey.
“We expect that after reflecting on what Jesus experienced, people will better understand the meaning of the Resurrection, and thus will be able to celebrate Easter with new joy and excitement,” Pastor Joseph Nader said. “We look forward to sharing the joy of Easter with all in the community, and so encourage everyone to tune in to our two Facebook services."
First United Methodist Church Weatherford will also be holding virtual Easter services at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on their Facebook page.
More information about the church and its activities is available at www.fumcw.org and at www.facebook.com/FUMCWeatherford.
