Students from area high schools gathered on the Weatherford College campus Feb. 18 for the 20th annual Coyote Area Math Championship in honor of Pat Cook to compete in pre-calculus and calculus competitions via written tests.
The event was officially renamed this year to honor Cook, a retired WC math department chair who began the contest and passed away in 2020. His wife and children were present at the event for the official renaming.
Mike Endy, vice president of instruction and student services, also announced a posthumous naming of Cook as professor emeritus.
“It is vital that we honor Pat Cook today because in all of those years and in every day of them, he was a consummate professional, gifted instructor, respected colleague and beloved friend,” Endy said. “Pat’s legacy at Weatherford College lives in the hearts of people whose lives he touched. Today, his name is entered with those of that select group of individuals who have exemplified the best of what it means to be a teacher.”
Winners of the 2022 Coyote Area Match Championship in honor of Pat Cook are:
Team Results
Calculus
First place: Trinity Christian Academy – Katherine White, Charlotte Floyd, Paige Bull, Steven Lipsky
Second place: Azle High School – Holt Lee, Sammy Reyes, Caden Christian, Brandon Fedor
Third place: Brewer High School – Om Patel, Joshua Humphrey, Abigail Shugrue
Pre-Calculus
First place: Trinity Christian – Ben Camp, Shane Houston, Rio Lipsky, Thomas Eaton
Second place: Peaster High School – Aiden La Brada, Kara Vaughan, Addy Retz, Kentin Morrow
Third place: Weatherford High School – Ethan Roberts, Wyatt Hampe, Kellen Jones, William Osterkamp
Individual Results
Calculus
First place: Katherine White – Trinity Christian Academy
Second place: Charlotte Floyd – Trinity Christian Academy
Third place: Holt Lee – Azle High School
Fourth place: Om Patel – Brewer High School
Fifth place: Joshua Humphrey – Brewer High School
Sixth place: Paige Bull – Trinity Christian Academy
Seventh place: Matthew Bednarz – Weatherford High School
Eighth place: Sammy Reyes – Azle High School
Ninth place: Caden Christian – Azle High School
10th place: Adison Feriend – Weatherford High School
Pre-Calculus
First place: Shane Houston – Trinity Christian Academy
Second place: Jay Patel – Brewer High School
Third place: Timothy Corzine – Mineral Wells High School
Fourth place: Kentin Morrow – Peaster High School
Fifth place: Bubba Rockey – Mineral Wells High School
Sixth place: Kellen Jones – Weatherford High School
Seventh place: Thomas Eaton – Trinity Christian Academy
Eighth place: Seth Roetman – Trinity Christian Academy
Ninth place: Ben Camp – Trinity Christian Academy
10th place: William Osterkamp – Weatherford High School
