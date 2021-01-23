Hall and Hall, the largest full-service farm and ranch brokerage in America, announces the hiring of Weatherford ranch broker Brett Grier.
A fourth generation Texan raised on a ranch in north central Texas, Grier resides south of Weatherford on the Brazos River with his wife and two daughters. Grier has spent his career selling more than $100 million in ranches in west, central, and north Texas. His expertise is in hunting/recreational investment properties, high fenced game ranch operations, operational cattle ranches, and distinguished horse facilities. His personal experience includes ranching, general contracting in commercial and residential construction, land and wildlife management, and brokering unique transactions with creative marketing and financing alternatives.
“Brett has a great reputation in the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Hall and Hall family,” Hall and Hall Managing Director Monte Lyons said.
Grier called it an honor to join Hall and Hall.
“I am looking forward to growing with Hall and Hall in the Weatherford market and beyond,” he said. “Being the Cutting Horse Capital of the World and the gateway to West Texas, Weatherford is a great place for Hall and Hall to expand in. Providing counsel and real estate services to clients with the same integrity and passion Hall and Hall has for generations.”
For more information, visit hallhall.com/team-member/brett-grier/ or contact Grier at 817-357-7347. His office is located at 400 W. Interstate 20 Weatherford.
About Hall and Hall: Hall and Hall began in 1946 as a family-owned agricultural mortgage company making loans to farmers and ranchers throughout the Rocky Mountain West and Great Plains. Now an employee-owned company with 19 offices (including Weatherford) throughout the western U.S. and over 35 employee-owners, Hall and Hall is the largest “full service” farm and ranch brokerage in America and has brokered some of the most iconic ranches in the United States and Texas including the W.T. Waggoner Ranch outside of Vernon.
