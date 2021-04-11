The Weatherford Horseshoe Club recently announced winners of its classic horseshoe tournament.
Pitchers from across the state paid a visit to Noon Lions Ringer Alley at Love Street Park in Weatherford last weekend. Four brackets were created for the tournament — A-30, A, B and C.
The winner of the A-30 bracket was Danny Patterson, with John Allison, of Weatherford, finishing second.
Weatherford’s Tom Pritchett won the A bracket, following by Brandon Huckaby finishing second.
Gary Hard took first in the B bracket, with Weatherford’s Chris Robledo taking second.
In the C bracket, featuring grandfather against granddaughter, Ashlynn Luster took first and Steve Fuhrmann took second.
The Weatherford Horseshoe Club welcomes anyone interesting in pitching to come out on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. Shoes will be available for anyone that needs them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.