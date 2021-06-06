WHS Class of 1956 meets for first time since pandemic

Members of the Weatherford High School Class of 1956 held their first luncheon since the COVID pandemic June 2, at Flames Restaurant in Weatherford.
The WHS Class of '56 was the first to graduate at the WISD football stadium.
All enjoyed reminiscing about the past 65 years of friendship, including William Myers, Henry Driver, Jerry Edmondson, Charles Williams, Diego Valtierra, Norris Stroud, George Love, Charles Roberson, Waymon Terry, Lester Newkirk, Nadeen Pickard Murphree, Audrey Reid Smyser, Melba Chilcutt Blair, JoAnn Barker Edwards, Myra Hartness Wimberley, Kathie Driver, Donna Myers, Jane Terry, Virginia Newkirk and Sammye Love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.