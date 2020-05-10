The Zonta Club of Parker County has awarded scholarships to eight young women in Parker County who will be pursuing higher education studies in the Fall 2020 semester. Zonta is an international organization of professionals whose mission is to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy. The local Zonta Club is involved in many service projects throughout Parker County.
An annual Status of Women Luncheon is normally sponsored by Zonta Club of Parker County at which scholarship recipients are honored. That luncheon was canceled due to COVID-19 this year. Despite the pandemic, fundraising activities held earlier in the year and donations to the scholarship fund enabled the club to award money to help very deserving women achieve their higher education goals.
Donors included Plains Capital Banks of Weatherford and Willow Park, White’s Funeral Home of Weatherford and Weatherford College. Zonta club members and other individuals who donated to the local scholarship fund were Amy Mercer, Dr. Arleen Atkins, Tanya Hodges, Christine Langston, Calynn Mullins and Margaret Ford.
Scholarship recipients and the universities they will be attending include Elizabeth Mederos, University of Texas at Arlington; Cara Speicher, University of Texas at Arlington; Hannah Landenberger, Western Texas College; Elaine Scott, Brigham Young University; Emily Hand, Abilene Christian University; Maci Wisdom, Texas Tech University; Tatum Wright, Oklahoma State University; and Veronica Levrie, Weatherford College.
Members of the local Zonta Club scholarship committee are Brenda Cook, Sheri Ferguson, Anita White and Arleen Atkins. Further information on Zonta and local, district and international scholarship opportunities can be found at www.zontaparkercounty.org.
