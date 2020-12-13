MINERAL WELLS - On Dec, 12, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 281 half a mile south of Mineral Wells.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, for an undetermined reason, was traveling south on US Highway 281 in the northbound lane," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "A northbound 2013 Kenworth truck tractor, which was towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle, was unable to avoid the Jeep and struck it head on. The Jeep traveled into the west barrow ditch and came to rest."
The Jeep's driver, 35-year-old Marcus Lee Risk, of Lipan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Kenworth and trailer went into the east barrow ditch where it overturned. The driver of the Kenworth, Steven L. Prock, 40, and a 28 year old passenger, both from Grand Saline, were not injured.
Several head of cattle were also killed or injured, which resulted in US 281 being closed for several hours during the cleanup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.