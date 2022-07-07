A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), drone capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations, is seen at the Siauliai military air force base some 230 km (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, July 1, 2022. The Turkish company "Baykar", which produces unmanned military aircraft, decided to donate the combat drone "Bayraktar TB2" to Lithuania. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP)