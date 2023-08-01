FORT WORTH – Several local cutters made their mark earlier this month at the National Cutting Horse Association’s 2023 Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular.
Weatherford’s Cooper Clark, aboard Mr. Klean, won the Limited Non-Pro Derby championship, with a score of 222 in the finals. The pair earned a little over $4,500 as well as the championship title.
Mr. Klean is owned by Kamryn Clark, of Summerdale, Alabama.
“He’s my sister’s horse and I’m just really happy she let me show it again,” said Clark when asked about Mr. Klean. “He is just easy to get along with.”
Days later, Clark’s sister, Sheridan Clark, pulled off a championship in the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby, riding Deep Eddyy, owned by Jason Clark Cutting Horse, LLC of Weatherford.
In the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby finals, Clark showed Deep Eddyy to a score of 222. The pair will go home with $8,404 and the championship title from their performance in the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my parents,” said Clark. “Also, my siblings for always being there for me.”
Another Weatherford rider, Michael Cooper, earned the Open Classic Challenge championship aboard Starry Eyed, owned by Marco Salvatori of Modena, Italy.
In the Open Classic Challenge semi-finals, Cooper showed Starry Eyed to a score of 225. The pair were third to last in the Open Classic/Challenge finals, coming out with a show-stopping 229 to win $27,426 and the championship title.
“She is magnificent, one of the cow(iest) horses I have ever been on,” Cooper said.
A Weatherford horse and rider won the Intermediate Open Classic/Challenge in Lance Cooper and Intox O Cating. Intox O Cating is owned by Wheeler Dealer Cutting Horses, LP of Weatherford.
In the Intermediate Open Classic Challenge first-go, Cooper showed his horse to a score of 218. The pair were first in the second set to work in the Intermediate Open Classic/Challenge finals, setting the stage with a big 223.5 in the 12-horse field to win $8,318 and the championship title
“It’s fun to get done what you have always been working for,” Cooper said following his championship run. Cooper needed to strive above a 222 in the finals, and said his thought process entailed, “Getting up and getting clean.”
The Flynn family of Weatherford was also successful in Fort Worth, as Madison Flynn captured the Non-Pro Derby championship riding Sniperr, owner by her parents Sean and Ashley Flynn of Weatherford.
In the Non-Pro Derby finals, 18-year-old Flynn showed Sniperr to an electric score of 226. The pair will go home with $22,906 and the championship title from their performance in the Non-Pro Derby.
“I have never rode anything quite like him,” said Flynn. “I was just going through the motions at the time, but now it is all setting it and it was pretty awesome.”
Chris Dawson, of Perrin, rode Stevies BB King to a championship in the Limited Open Derby Challenge.
Stevies BB King is 4-year-old gelding owned by Jack Bogart of Oologah, Oklahoma.
In the Limited Open Derby first-go, Dawson showed Stevies BB King to a score of 217. The pair were the sixth to work in the Limited Open Derby finals, setting the stage with a big 220 early on to win $8,029 and the championship title.
“I got to find an event I can beat my wife at,” said Dawson when asked about what this win meant to him personally. “She wasn’t entered here so it worked out well.”
The 2023 NCHA Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular is being held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth through Aug. 5. To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.