Voting for the general election came to a close Tuesday night and the lines at polling locations dwindled in Parker County in the afternoon hours.
This was Katelynn Prewett’s third time as an election clerk in Parker County and on Election Day she was stationed at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Weatherford.
“I would say there’s been a surprising turnout this year. People are definitely making it a point to get out and vote,” Prewett said. “I’ve heard a lot of first-time voters that aren’t even 18 have actually made it a point to take this election and get out there, so I’m really excited about that.”
As for the voting process in the county, Prewett said although it was running well in the past, she feels it’s easier.
“I think some people prefer the previous methods but I really like the way they’re doing everything, it keeps the lines going and moves everything along a lot smoother,” Prewett said. “We had a [longer] line this morning and it only lasted about 20 minutes or so and had everybody through.”
Voting for the election has hit record numbers even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gloria Barron and her daughter Brittany both cast their votes at the Aledo ISD administration building Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s one of the most important elections I think of my lifetime for sure, especially with the state of the nation right now. I think we’ve seen more early voter turnout than ever, but there’s something about the ritual of getting out on the day of,” Brittany said. “My family is pretty divided in the parties but even that division has brought families together out to vote.
“If you want to have a right to be a part of the political conversation, the way the political climate changes no matter who wins, I believe truly you need to get out to the polls and be a part of that. If you’re not a part of that decision, you really don’t have a right to be a part of the conversation moving forward, so I think that’s the most important part about showing up.”
Gloria said it was a wonderful opportunity to get out and vote with her daughter.
“So many brave men and women that fought for our freedom to vote, it was very important to me to get out and vote today. With my father serving in the military and many members of my family, it’s something that all Americans need to do because we can make a difference if we get out and vote. I appreciate my freedom and I appreciate the opportunity to vote so that’s why I’m here.”
Former California resident Andrew Crow went out and cast his vote at Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
“We love freedom and we love American values, we love our guns and we love Donald Trump,” Crow said. “The [voting] process was easy. They seemed very liberal to me. We came from California and came to escape the craziness there.”
This was Weatherford resident Colten MacCarrick’s second time to vote in a presidential election.
“Compared to the last election of how they had the voting machines, these were a lot easier to maneuver and a lot more user-friendly than anything in the past,” McCarrick, who also voted at Greenwood VFD, said. “This was the second election I was able to vote in and win or lose, every vote counts.”
Sherri Dietrich said she was taught the importance of voting by her parents and has passed that on to her children.
“My parents taught me to vote by taking me every time they voted when I was [young] and that’s how I taught my children to vote, by taking them to vote with me,” Dietrich said. “I was taught it could be just one vote that tips the scale and if you don’t vote, you have no right to say anything about what’s going on in the country. You have to cast your vote to be able to complain, but if you don’t vote you don’t have that right.”
