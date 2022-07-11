10 years later, dog found tortured 'happy and healthy'

Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of the rescue of Hope the dog.
On July 9, 2012, Hope, described as a young, female pug-mix, was found wandering in Parker County south of Weatherford, with electrical tape wrapped five times around her muzzle, which was closed on her protruding tongue.
Sheriff's animal control officers searched the area for several hours attempting to get Hope to a veterinarian for treatment. Hope was captured and her treatment was successful.
Hope had also suffered five deep cuts, ranging from an inch to five inches long, requiring 100 stitches, veterinarian Kevin Buchanan said at the time.
The story went viral, with donations received from all over the globe to aid in Hope's medical care and recovery. Today, she is happy and healthy, according to a report from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. She was adopted by a loving family who founded a Tarrant County mobile animal care unit named after her — Saving Hope Rescue.
Hope's abusers were never captured despite a $35,000 reward.
If anyone knows the identity or location of the suspects involved, you are urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
You may also submit tips anonymously online at www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.
