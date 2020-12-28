Editor's note: The year 2020 has been different, to say the least. As such, we decided to do our annual Year in Review a bit differently as well. This year provided some big issues, some less-than-pleasant news and some positive highlights sprinkled in between. While it isn’t our goal to remind you of the bad times, we wanted to use this opportunity as a final door-closing to 2020 and celebrate optimistic expectations for 2021. From all of us at the Weatherford Democrat, we wish you a bright, safe and prosperous New Year!
The year 2020 started off with incumbents sweeping the March primaries in Parker County. Sheriff Larry Fowler moved on to the Nov. 3 election to face off against Libertarian Russell Hess after defeating three challengers in the primaries. Residents stepped up and stepped out to make their voices heard, and the early voting turnout surpassed that of 2016’s early voting numbers.
On March 23, Parker County confirmed its very first COVID-19 case in Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Kelvin Miles, of Springtown.
“I don’t want to start a panic. I’m almost 63 and I’m going to survive this,” according to a statement Miles issued at the time. “I have not had contact with anyone except my wife and have both not left the house.This is not fun but we will survive this. If you have the symptoms go get checked out. And please stay home and not spread this. I have not been anywhere else to be infected.”
Miles recovered from the virus and the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 352 cases and eight deaths at that point.
As cases rose in Texas and the United States, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closure of all schools, bars, restaurants and other gathering places on March 20.
Palo Pinto County saw its first COVID-19 death on April 9 — Steve Richard of Mineral Wells, who served on the staff of the First Baptist Church.
“He is my friend, he is my staff member,” Rev. Nathan Buchanan, who knew Richards for 15 years, said. “He was well-loved by the community and our church.”
Buchanan and other members of the church staff as well as their families quarantined, and tested negative for the virus a few days later.
Parker County recorded its first death related to COVID-19 in mid-May. County Judge Pat Deen confirmed that the coronavirus was a contributing factor to the person’s death. At the time, the county had recorded 67 total cases of COVID-19.
Following the shut down of businesses and schools, Abbott issued a new executive order in Phase 1 of the reopening of the economy on April 28.
“My executive order to stay at home that was issued last month was set to expire on April 30,” Abbott said. “That executive order has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19 and I will let it expire as scheduled.”
Businesses were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, with counties that had five or fewer cases of COVID-19 allowed to open at 50% capacity.
With the economy slowly reopening, it was announced on May 23 that the Parker County Livestock Show would go on as scheduled.
“We have adjusted our stock show schedule to abide by social distancing requirements that have been put in place,” Parker County Livestock Improvement Association Show Superintendent Clint Petzold said. “Making these changes will allow more room to spread the shows out so that not everyone will be there at the same time.”
On May 25, the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests around the nation, including Parker and Palo Pinto counties. Black Lives Matter marches and protests on racial injustice were organized, and groups in Parker County formed to demand removal of the Confederate monument from the county courthouse lawn.
The issue was brought to the Parker County commissioners court on June 22 where no action was taken after the statue’s ownership came into question.
“The statue was erected in 1928, the base was placed in 1915. Throughout all those minutes, we never see any presentation by the Daughters of the Confederacy to either donate it or an acceptance by the commissioners court. So based on that, that statue belongs to the original group that received all the funding for it,” County Attorney John Forrest said at the June 22 meeting. “The records never indicate that the county ever received any funds of donations to present towards the construction of that statue nor did the county throughout the minutes indicate any donation for that statue.”
During that same meeting of the commissioners court, Parker County Elections Administrator Don Markum was terminated in a 3-2 vote after serving in the role for six years.
The vote came following an evaluation on June 15 of the county elections commission, which recommended the termination in a 4-1 vote.
On July 25, hundreds of protestors and counter-protestors gathered on the courthouse lawn over the Confederate statue. Tensions escalated, a couple of fights broke out and the protest was eventually shut down by law enforcement.
Citing the “lawlessness” of the event and “tremendous risk” to the community and public safety personnel, Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and the city council formally asked the commissioners court to approve a date-certain plan to relocate the Confederate statue.
Paschall’s request came after it was determined that though the statue sat on county property, it belonged to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
During a July 30 special called meeting, the commissioners court unanimously approved allowing the Confederate statue to remain on the courthouse lawn.
“It represents our history, it represents those that have died in war on both sides,” Deen said. “It represents a time in our history that no longer exists today, thankfully. If we look at what the constituents want here, I can speak for myself, there’s been an overwhelming number to not remove that statue.”
Although the statue is owned by the UDC, Texas UDC President Dorothy Norred told the commissioners their organization would not move the monument unless a vote from the court told her to do so.
Protests demanding the statue’s relocation continued, driven by individuals Tony Crawford and James Gray, as well as the Progressives in Parker County and Statue Relocation Team. Commissioners have not revisited the topic since.
After the termination of Don Markum on June 22, the commissioners court approved the hiring of Elections Administrator Cricket Miller on Aug. 4, who left her position as the Hood County elections administrator and assumed the role in Parker County on Aug. 14. She had served in Hood County since 2013.
In mid-August, local school districts began easing in to a new school year, allowing in-person and remote learning. Aledo ISD started off with a hybrid in-person schedule for the first two and a half weeks and allowed parents to choose whether they wanted to have their students partake in on-campus or remote instruction.
At Weatherford ISD, more than 80% of students decided to do in-person learning.
“We said from the beginning we’re not going to hide anything, there’s no benefit in that, so we’re going to be upfront and we’re going to follow strict protocols and put them in place,” WISD Board Secretary Greg Shaw said. “It’s a virus and we knew that it wasn’t going to disappear. We just have to do the best we can.
“We still feel like having kids in school, in a great environment — a clean, nurturing environment — is better than the alternative.”
School district began weekly COVID-19 reporting to the state in early September.
On Oct. 16, Parker County fell victim to a ransomware attack that shut down most county offices. The election systems were not impacted.
The virus hit the county’s system on Aug. 23 but didn’t activate until October. Deen said the attack put a ransom, which doubled each day, on the county, retaining its information.
A special called meeting of the commissioners court was held on Oct. 30 to approve the use of the Texas Department of Information Resources’ managed security services and review and execute a contract between the county and Presage Solutions.
Keeping pace with record-breaking early voting numbers, U.S. residents lined up at polling sites all over to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3. With numbers too close to call, states continued to count — and in some cases recount — until Nov. 7, when Joe Biden was declared the winner, defeating President Donald Trump. Kamala Harris made history being as the first Black woman to become vice president.
The Electoral College would formally announce Biden as the winner on Dec. 14.
The presidential race came as surges in coronavirus cases were seen across the country with 236,000 deaths, nearly 10 million total infections and millions of lost jobs.
In local Nov. 3 elections, the city of Mineral Wells made history by voting in the first female mayor, Regan Johnson, who had previously served on the city council. Johnson, a local business owner, had previously served on the city council. She was officially sworn in on Nov. 24.
In Parker County races, Fowler won his reelection bid against Hess, receiving 84.11% of the votes.
“The Parker County Sheriff’s Office works very well and we’re not anticipating any changes,” Fowler said. “As long as I am physically able, I will serve. When it becomes apparent to me that I can no longer do that, I will step down.”
Fowler became the Parker County sheriff in January of 2005.
Others that won the Nov. 3 included Aledo Mayor incumbent Kit Marshall; Toby Taylor for the vacant Weatherford ISD board Place 6; Andrea Schrick, Millsap ISD board; Doug Gammill, Poolville ISD Place 4; David Mansell, PISD Place 5; Linda Harris, PISD Place 6; Jimmy Hines, PISD Place 7; Toby Gammill, PISD Place 2 unexpired term; Beth Watson, incumbent, Mineral Wells city council Ward 3; and Bill Cooper, Brock ISD Place 7.
Several state offices were also on the ballot. Winners included State Rep. for District 61 incumbent Phil King, R-Weatherford; U.S. Rep. of District 12 Republican incumbent Kay Granger; James ‘Jim’ Wright, Railroad Commissioner; and U.S. Sen. incumbent John Cornyn.
As fall moved into the winter, officials warned of getting lax with masks on Nov. 9 after an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county and state. County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes and local health authority Dr. Steven Welch said schools and businesses reopening, more testing and people being less vigilant with hand washing and other sanitary measures were contributing factors.
The state remains under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order for wearing masks when social distancing is not feasible.In October, bars in Texas, including in Palo Pinto and Parker counties, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. However, TABC shut down several of those businesses, including one in Weatherford, for failing to comply with Abbott’s face covering and social distance requirements.
On Dec. 15, Parker County commissioners voted to terminate another department head following discussions about the county’s ransomware attack.
IT Director Tricia Radford was terminated in a 3-2 vote after giving commissioners an update on her department’s progress since the incident, and said she and her staff had been subjected to constant political demands and harassment by some in the county through text messages and emails.
The content of one email was brought forth, followed by allegations of discussions, had in executive session, being leaked to the public. Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden announced he planned to request an investigation to determine if and where a leak had occurred.
During the same meeting, Deen made the motion to terminate Radford, saying he was disappointed that it had come to this, but that he had given it a lot of thought after what he called “grandstanding, disrespectful comments and a smokescreen from what has really happened” in the meeting.
The Dec. 15 meeting also resulted in the public resignation of IT administrator Xantheus Lawrence, who said his last day would be Jan. 8.
On Dec. 18 it was announced that Texas was expected to receive 620,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Parker County locations were listed on Week 2 of the Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine rollouts. Medical City Weatherford was set to receive 700 doses and began administering the vaccine to its employees on Dec. 21. Palo Pinto County had not yet been placed on the list to receive the vaccine.
Despite 2020 being a tough year, Parker County residents adapted and came up with creative ways to continue celebrations like socially distanced graduations and birthday parades.
