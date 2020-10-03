The 2020 Weatherford City Horseshoe Tournament crowned its winners last weekend.
Three classes pitched for recognition to prove they were the “Best in Class.” Championship B and C brackets were a fight to the finish. In Class C, Chris Robledo edged out Chad Spitzer for first, and Rickey Harman came up short to finish third.
In Class B, Gaylon Schilling took the winner’s prize and John Terry finished a close second.
The championship bracket was a tie and had to be settled in a pitch off of another 40-shoe game, with John Allison edging out Tom Pritchett for first.
The day marked the 5th annual tournament. Anyone is welcome to come out at 6 p.m. on Monday nights at Love Street Park, 300 Love St. in Weatherford, to join in on league play.
