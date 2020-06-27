2020 Peach Pageant winners crowned

Winners of the 2020 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant, held June 20, were announced.

 COURTESY

The 2020 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant, held on June 20, recently announced its winners.    

Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title, as well as a photogenic competition.

2020 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant results were:

Baby Peach 

Winner - Collins Harris

Runner Up - Stella Gentry

Sportswear - Reagan Dickey

Photogenic - Reagan Dickey

Toddler Peach

Winner - Presleigh Williams

Runner Up - Kaylin

Sportswear - Kaylin

Photogenic - Aubrie Johnston

Tiny Peach 

Winner - Henley Johnson

Runner Up - Roselynn Barrera

Sportswear - Kaislei Silva

Photogenic - Scarlett Termin

Peach Puddin’ 

Winner - Raelynn Murphy

Runner Up - Lincoln Ramirez

Sportswear - Kylee Martin

Photogenic - Lincoln Ramirez

Talent - Lincoln Ramirez

Little Miss Peach 

Winner - Legacy Haney

Runner Up - Emry Galloway

Sportswear - Mackenzie Redington

Photogenic - Emry Galloway

Talent - Emry Galloway

Peach Blossom 

Winner - Saphira Buchfink

Runner Up - Kyndall Faries

Sportswear - Madilynne Morton

Photogenic - Madilynne Morton

Talent - Abigail McKenzie

Peach Princess 

Winner - Jamie McKenna

Runner Up - Chloe Shackelford

Photogenic - Chloe Shackelford

Peach Queen 

Winner - Melanie Martinez

Runner Up - Dakota Galyean

Photogenic - Eliza Mercado

Tags

Recommended for you