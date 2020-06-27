2020 Peach Pageant winners crowned

The 2020 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant, held on June 20, recently announced its winners.
Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title, as well as a photogenic competition.
2020 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant results were:
Baby Peach
Winner - Collins Harris
Runner Up - Stella Gentry
Sportswear - Reagan Dickey
Photogenic - Reagan Dickey
Toddler Peach
Winner - Presleigh Williams
Runner Up - Kaylin
Sportswear - Kaylin
Photogenic - Aubrie Johnston
Tiny Peach
Winner - Henley Johnson
Runner Up - Roselynn Barrera
Sportswear - Kaislei Silva
Photogenic - Scarlett Termin
Peach Puddin’
Winner - Raelynn Murphy
Runner Up - Lincoln Ramirez
Sportswear - Kylee Martin
Photogenic - Lincoln Ramirez
Talent - Lincoln Ramirez
Little Miss Peach
Winner - Legacy Haney
Runner Up - Emry Galloway
Sportswear - Mackenzie Redington
Photogenic - Emry Galloway
Talent - Emry Galloway
Peach Blossom
Winner - Saphira Buchfink
Runner Up - Kyndall Faries
Sportswear - Madilynne Morton
Photogenic - Madilynne Morton
Talent - Abigail McKenzie
Peach Princess
Winner - Jamie McKenna
Runner Up - Chloe Shackelford
Photogenic - Chloe Shackelford
Peach Queen
Winner - Melanie Martinez
Runner Up - Dakota Galyean
Photogenic - Eliza Mercado
