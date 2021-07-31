WEATHERFORD — More than 150 adults and students entered their work to be judged at the 2021 Parker County Peach Festival Art Competition this month.
James Spurlock lended his eye as the guest judge in a variety of competitions. Student categories included kindergarten through third grade, seventh through ninth grade, 10th through 12th grade and Best of Show.
Adult categories included works on canvas (oil and acrylic), works on paper (watercolor, pastel, graphics, pencil, scratch and pen and ink), photography (digital and manipulated) and experimental and mixed media (non-traditional, three-dimensional, sculpture and ceramics.
