2021 Peach Pageant winners crowned

The 2021 Parker County Peach Court has been announced.

The 2021 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held June 19.    

Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions. 

Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. 

Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. 

Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition. 

Final results included:

Baby Peach Winner

Ozella Black

Runner Up

Lydia Bertschy

Sportswear

Galilea Merino

Photogenic

Karsyn Martin

Toddler Peach Winner

Quinlan Hollowell

Runner Up

Remi Finley

Sportswear

Remi Finley

Photogenic

Jaylee Lemons

Tiny Peach Winner

Presleigh Williams

Runner Up

Addison Brown

Sportswear

Addison Brown

Photogenic

Makena Cason

Peach Puddin’ Winner

Zoey Stehlik

Runner Up

Lincoln Ramirez

Sportswear

Oakleigh Bradley

Photogenic

Zoey Stehlik

Talent

Zoey Stehlik

Little Miss Peach Winner

Tye Prater

Runner Up

Reese Willis

Sportswear

Tye Prater

Photogenic

Tye Prater

Talent

Reese Willis

Peach Blossom Winner

Bailey Zubiate

Runner Up

Kyndall Faires

Sportswear

Bailey Zubiate

Photogenic

Bailey Zubiate

Talent

Aaliyah Ethridge

Peach Princess Winner

Kaylee Barco

Photogenic

Kaylee Barco

Peach Queen Winner

Lindley Kessinger

