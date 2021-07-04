2021 Peach Pageant winners crowned

The 2021 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held June 19.
Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions.
Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions.
Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions.
Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition.
Final results included:
Baby Peach Winner
Ozella Black
Runner Up
Lydia Bertschy
Sportswear
Galilea Merino
Photogenic
Karsyn Martin
Toddler Peach Winner
Quinlan Hollowell
Runner Up
Remi Finley
Sportswear
Remi Finley
Photogenic
Jaylee Lemons
Tiny Peach Winner
Presleigh Williams
Runner Up
Addison Brown
Sportswear
Addison Brown
Photogenic
Makena Cason
Peach Puddin’ Winner
Zoey Stehlik
Runner Up
Lincoln Ramirez
Sportswear
Oakleigh Bradley
Photogenic
Zoey Stehlik
Talent
Zoey Stehlik
Little Miss Peach Winner
Tye Prater
Runner Up
Reese Willis
Sportswear
Tye Prater
Photogenic
Tye Prater
Talent
Reese Willis
Peach Blossom Winner
Bailey Zubiate
Runner Up
Kyndall Faires
Sportswear
Bailey Zubiate
Photogenic
Bailey Zubiate
Talent
Aaliyah Ethridge
Peach Princess Winner
Kaylee Barco
Photogenic
Kaylee Barco
Peach Queen Winner
Lindley Kessinger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.