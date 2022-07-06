WEATHERFORD — The annual Peach Festival Food Competition is now accepting entries prior to Friday’s event at Barlow Hall, All Saints Anglican Church.
All categories are open to adults (ages 18 and up) and youth (up to 17 years old). All entries must have some content of peaches and there is an entry fee of $5 per category, with cash, Paypal and most Cash Aps only.
Judging categories include: cobblers and pies; salsa; cakes and cupcakes; cookies/bars; jams, jellies and pickled foods; savory; and ice cream.
Each participant must fill out an “official” food contest entry form, which can be found on the Parker County Peach Food Competition Facebook page or online at www.parkercountypeachfestival.org. Forms will also be available prior to turn-in.
Only one entry per person per category and two entries per person per competition. Turn-in time is Friday, July 8, with awards announcement at noon Saturday at the Peach Festival’s Stage 1 at the intersection of Waco and Church streets. No late entries will be accepted.
If you wish to pick up your entry, it must be done at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Any entries not picked up by that time will be disposed of.
Each entry must also include the following information on a plain white sheet of paper: name and age (age only required for those in the youth division), address and phone number, and recipe (all ingredients with measurements) and instructions.
All jams, jellies and canned food entries must be submitted in a standard Ball, Kerr or Mason half pint, 12 oz., one pint, one-and-a-half pint or one quart canning jar. No wax seals will be accepted due to health reasons and extreme heat. All seals, rings and jars should be clean and free of labels, names or markings — no rusty seals or rings will be accepted. All home-canned food must have been processed within August 2021-July 2022.
All other entries must have been prepared and cooked no earlier than 48 hours prior to the contest date. All baked entries should be in disposable containers unless they will be picked up after judging. No entries requiring refrigeration will be accepted. Ice cream must be hard frozen at an entry size of one pint.
Pictures will be taken of each participant with their entry at the time of turn-in. (Release permission is included in entry form).
This event is sponsored by Holland Lake Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
For more info, visit www.parkercountypeachfestival.org.
