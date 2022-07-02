2022 Peach Pageant winners crowned

Winners of the 2022 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant were crowned June 11.

The 2022 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held on June 11.    

Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition. 

2022 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant winners are:

Baby Peach Winner - Emma Hale

Runner Up - Cambrie Yeates

Sportswear - Cecily Petruzzi

Photogenic - Cecily Petruzzi

Toddler Peach Winner - Honey Brown

Runner Up - Ozella Black

Sportswear - Honey Brown

Photogenic - Honey Brown

Tiny Peach Winner - Quinlan Hollowell

Runner Up - Emi Finley

Sportswear - Remi Finley

Photogenic - Quinlan Hollowell

Peach Puddin' Winner - Lyndon Pastran

Runner Up - Faith Love

Sportswear - Lyndon Pastran

Photogenic - Lyndon Pastran

Talent - Raelynn Murphy

Little Miss Peach Winner - Cara Yeates

Runner Up - Kylee Martin

Sportswear - Kylee Martin

Photogenic - Cara Yeates

Talent - Gracie Love

Peach Blossom Winner - Gianna Buchfink

Runner Up - Kyndall Faries

Sportswear - Kyndall Faries

Photogenic - Legacy Haney

Talent - Gianna Buchfink

Peach Princess Winner - Payce Martin

Runner Up - Saphira Buchfink

Photogenic - Payce Martin

Peach Queen Winner - Mathilda Thompson

Runner Up - Maura McKenna

Photogenic - Mathilda Thompson

