2022 Peach Pageant winners crowned

The 2022 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held on June 11.
Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and sportswear competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, sportswear and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition.
2022 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant winners are:
Baby Peach Winner - Emma Hale
Runner Up - Cambrie Yeates
Sportswear - Cecily Petruzzi
Photogenic - Cecily Petruzzi
Toddler Peach Winner - Honey Brown
Runner Up - Ozella Black
Sportswear - Honey Brown
Photogenic - Honey Brown
Tiny Peach Winner - Quinlan Hollowell
Runner Up - Emi Finley
Sportswear - Remi Finley
Photogenic - Quinlan Hollowell
Peach Puddin' Winner - Lyndon Pastran
Runner Up - Faith Love
Sportswear - Lyndon Pastran
Photogenic - Lyndon Pastran
Talent - Raelynn Murphy
Little Miss Peach Winner - Cara Yeates
Runner Up - Kylee Martin
Sportswear - Kylee Martin
Photogenic - Cara Yeates
Talent - Gracie Love
Peach Blossom Winner - Gianna Buchfink
Runner Up - Kyndall Faries
Sportswear - Kyndall Faries
Photogenic - Legacy Haney
Talent - Gianna Buchfink
Peach Princess Winner - Payce Martin
Runner Up - Saphira Buchfink
Photogenic - Payce Martin
Peach Queen Winner - Mathilda Thompson
Runner Up - Maura McKenna
Photogenic - Mathilda Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.