FORT WORTH — The National Cutting Horse Association has announced that the groundbreaking Run For A Million has established a cutting competition to debut with the 2023 event.
Designed by the visionary producer Taylor Sheridan, the inaugural Run For A Million was established in 2019 as a reining competition and has continued to grow over the last several years, expanding across the Western performance horse industry. The cutting component of The Run For A Million will be a one of a kind competition where riders can qualify to enter.
“The Run For A Million is the premiere event in Western equine sports,” said Sheridan. “It is only fitting that the great sport of cutting is represented there, exposing this exciting discipline to a new audience with the goal of expanding the sport of cutting and extending the show career of these phenomenal equine athletes.”
An opportunity to qualify for this event will be held at the 2022 Brazos Bash scheduled for Oct. 4-17, 2022, at Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch in Weatherford. Any horse is eligible to compete, and the top 10 placing riders from the Brazos Bash qualifying event will advance to the Run For A Million cutting competition held in August 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“The sport of cutting has been experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years, and the popularity Sheridan’s Yellowstone is a big driver of this,” said Jay Winborn, NCHA executive director. “Cutting is the most thrilling sport, and we are looking forward to bringing our sport to a new stage through this one of a kind competition next August.”
For the Brazos Bash schedule, entry information and more, contact Kim Cox, Brazos Bash show secretary, at kimcoxsanangelo@gmail.com.
