The Weatherford College Foundation’s 21st annual golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, at Canyon West Golf Club.
Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and is limited to the first 30 paid foursomes.
The cost is $125 per person and $500 per foursome. This includes breakfast, lunch, a long-sleeve WC pullover, green fees and golf cart. Mulligan packages are available for $25 per golfer and include two mulligans and two raffle tickets.
Registration is available online at wc.edu/golf-tournament .
Sponsorships are also available. For more information, email Jaci Edwards at jedwards@wc.edu or call 817-598-6272.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with trophies for the first, second and third place teams along with awards for longest drive and closest to the pin on multiple holes.
Established in 1978, the WC Foundation provides scholarships for Weatherford College students and other support of WC. The foundation has given more than $350,000 in scholarships so far this academic year to WC students with more to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.