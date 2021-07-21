2nd annual Crazy About Film Festival coming in August

MINERAL WELLS — The world of independent films and filmmakers will again be in the spotlight during the second annual Crazy About Film Festival taking place Aug. 20-22 in Mineral Wells.
This unique event features some of the greatest filmmaking talent from all over the world. Historic downtown venues will be transformed into pop-up cinemas to screen a total of 35 films throughout the festival's weekend.
"We could not have been happier with the festival we put on last year," said Bob Kaspar, festival co-founder and programmer. "This year is going to be even better. We've received literally thousands of submissions from all over the world and were absolutely blown away."
The festival kicks off Friday night with a Western-themed screening and launch party at the Hole in the Wall Biergarten. On Saturday, the Crazy Water Plaza will host the Crazy About Short Film competition.
The fun continues Saturday night at Coffee and Cocktails at 76067 where Zak Webb will provide a unique musical experience as he belts out the tunes from your favorite movie soundtracks.
On Sunday, the Mineral Wells Women's Club will host a series of filmmaking masterclasses. The Commercial Masterclass will teach small business owners how to film their own promotional content. The Location Masterclass will be a guide for filmmakers interested in using Mineral Wells' unique architecture and beautiful landscape as the setting for their next project.
The festival wraps up Sunday evening at the Women's Club with the world premiere of "Mimi and Me for 53." This film tells the story of Mimi Anderson, a grandmother from Scotland who is attempting to smash the world record for running coast-to-coast across the United States. The current record is 69 days. Mimi plans to do it in 53. This brilliant film captures her inspiring journey and explores the limits of the human spirit.
"I'm so excited for this event," Kaspar said. "We received over 3,200 submissions for this year's contest. We narrowed that field down to a total of 32 and every single one of them are absolute gems. What I really love about this contest is that our audience will serve as the judges. By voting for their favorite film, they will crown the champion of this year's festival."
Advance tickets for all screenings are just $5 and available online at www.crazyaboutfilmfestival.com, or can be purchased at the screenings for $7.
For more information about the festival visit www.crazyaboutfilmfestival.com.
