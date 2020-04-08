40-year sentence handed down for felony DWI, bail jumping

A 48-year-old Dallas man who wrecked his car into a Hudson Oaks home in 2017 was convicted of felony driving while intoxicated and bail jumping, and sentenced to 40 years in prison in district court in Weatherford on Tuesday.
Ricardo Viera Munguia was prosecuted as a habitual offender, having previously been sentenced to prison in Dallas for aggravated robbery and felony DWI. He also had two misdemeanor DWI convictions.
“This was a very dangerous situation that could have resulted in severe injuries to people driving on I-20 or people in the home into which he wrecked his car,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “Thankfully, no one was injured.”
According to witnesses, Munguia was driving erratically on Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks, swerving from lane to lane, when he struck another vehicle. After the collision, his vehicle went off of the interstate, over the north service road, and struck a home on Blue Bonnet Road.
Hudson Oaks police officers who responded to the scene noticed that Munguia appeared to be intoxicated. They also noticed a bottle of beer right outside of the location where his vehicle had come to rest. When Munguia was taken by emergency personnel to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Hudson Oaks officers came as well.
At the hospital, Munguia consented to officers taking a sample of his blood to determine if he was intoxicated. An analysis of that sample by the Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory showed that Munguia’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.235, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.
“Mr. Munguia was originally scheduled to enter a guilty plea to this charge in January, 2019, but he didn’t show up,” said Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke, who prosecuted the case. “As a result, not only did he get indicted for bail jumping, another felony, but his plea offer got significantly worse. To make a long story short, you should always show up when the court schedules your case.”
It was nearly a year before Munguia was arrested.
The case was handled in the 43rd District Court, Judge Craig Towson presiding.
