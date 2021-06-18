49 additional graves discovered on former county poor farm

WEATHERFORD — The Abandoned Cemetery Association has discovered 49 additional graves outside the current cemetery on the former Parker County Poor Farm.
For years, ACA member Leon Hitner has done upkeep for the poor farm’s cemetery and has also done something called “grave witching” in an attempt to locate additional burials.
“Using two metal rods somehow detects ground disturbances and there’s a change in the direction of the rods,” ACA President Bill Warren said. “He witched the whole area and said he had found graves outside the current fenced area of the cemetery.”
The poor farm was established sometime around 1883 and is about 260 acres off Tin Top Road in Weatherford.
“The [historical] application says that the county was paying $3 to $10 a month to support indigents in the county and obviously the thought process was, ‘If we buy them some land that they can work, then they could be fairly self-sufficient and it’s going to cost us less,’” Warren said.
The poor farm cemetery was the very first cleaned up by the Abandoned Cemetery Association after it was founded in 1985 by Mary Kemp.
Warren felt Hitner’s witching of the land wasn’t enough to take to the Parker County commissioners court, so an ACA volunteer Molly Praytor found someone that could help in providing more concrete evidence.
“With this modern technology it’s just amazing the things that you can do for the better,” Praytor — who began volunteering with the ACA last summer — said. “If you look at the original graves where the cemetery sits, you can see kind of a wavy look on the earth and there was some of that outside of the cemetery. They wanted to see if I knew anyone that had this equipment, this ground x-ray equipment.”
Will Pyles brought out a ground-penetrating radar and 14 new graves were initially found.
“Four of them were inside the cemetery and 10 were outside of the cemetery to the south of the existing fence line,” Warren said. “We just got him (Pyles) back out here last Saturday and he found 35 more graves.”
The ACA believes there may be about four additional graves that are under thick brush in the same area.
One of the graves discovered is now believed to be that of a poor farm resident who did not want to be buried in the formal cemetery — a story described in the cemetery’s historical marker application done by Kemp in 1987.
“This guy with his ground-penetrating radar found a spot that indicated there was a grave about 15 feet from the edge of the new graves that were found,” Warren said. “So it looks like we found the person who did not want to be buried in the graveyard.”
Warren said the first 14 have now been marked with small “unknown” headstones, something that’s seen among most of the graves at the poor farm.
“We’re looking right now to raise money to go buy ‘unknown’ markers for these 35 additional graves too,” he said. “There’s only one marker with a name on it in the cemetery, because it was a poor farm and people couldn’t afford to do that.”
But the dates of the graves have not been determined.
“I think the oldest known grave is 1904. We don’t know where the person is buried, all we have is the record that says they were buried at the poor farm,” Warren said. “But there already had to have been older people at the poor farm when it was initiated so my guess is certainly by 1885 you probably had a burial, which is more than 20 years before the first recorded burial.”
He added that death certificates were not required in Texas until 1906, so there is no way of knowing when those people were buried and who they were unless it’s recorded somewhere.
As for what’s next, Warren said they will ask the commissioners court about expanding the fence to include the new graves.
“One of the things that the ACA has done in the past is we have gotten together with scout groups and have offered to fence a cemetery as an Eagle Scout project,” he said. “They’ve done two cemeteries for us already, so we’re hoping to approach it like that again and make this an Eagle Scout project — it is a worthwhile badge.”
Praytor said what the Abandoned Cemetery Association takes the time to do means a lot to her.
“They’re kind of one of those unknown groups that do so much good that most people won’t ever know about because people don’t really have a tie to an abandoned cemetery after so many years,” she said. “They spend their time and their own money to upkeep all these little cemeteries. I just think it’s a really selfless thing.”
Warren said it is an exciting and interesting discovery.
“It’s an unusual situation and I guess that’s part of what the ACA is about. Part of our mission is this kind of discovery,” Warren said. “These people died and were buried the same day and so I kind of even doubt there was a coffin involved, they probably wrapped them up in the blanket that was on their bed. This is sort of a halfway step of at least identifying that these people did exist and that this is where they’re buried.”
