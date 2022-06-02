It's no secret that Western heritage is a point of pride in Parker County.
While traditions date much further back, the original Parker County Sheriff's Posse established itself in 1947 with a goal to preserve that heritage.
Those original 13, comprised of J.Y. Crum, Fletcher Dalton, Marsh Farmer, Walker Good, Aaron Hays, Forest Lindsay, David Hudson, Frank McEntire, Cullen Robinson, Loyd Smith, Tom B. Saunders, Roger Williams and L.T. Wood, along with Sheriff John F. Young, the honorary leader of the posse, set forth a purpose and a charter:
"To foster interest among its members in keeping alive the true traditions of the Old West, a sacred heritage of all Texans; to promote good fellowship, good sportsmanship and a greater interest, both social and civic, in their community; to assist the High Sheriff, upon his request, to quell a riot, a disturbance or any emergency deemed necessary by the Sheriff in calling upon this Posse to assist in the protection of his jurisdiction. The policies of this Sheriff's Posse shall at all times be in harmony with the policies of other towns' and counties' Sheriff's Posses, Riding Clubs and Horse Breeders Associations in the mutual promotion of good horsemanship and good Texas Horses."
It's a foundation that still stands strong today, as the current members of the Parker County Sheriff's Posse prepare for the 75th annual Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo, which runs Tuesday through Saturday.
"We're going to be celebrating our past captains and sweethearts, along with the hard work our leadership has put in this year," PCSP Captain Shane Harris told commissioners last week, shortly before the proclamation of June 7-11 as 75th Annual Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo Week.
A country breakfast in Millsap at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday kicks things off. A cattle drive will begin there and come down Greenwood Road before entering the south entrance of the posse grounds.
Later that evening, a parade is set for 5:30 p.m., mutton bustin' qualifying at 6:30 p.m. and a street dance on the northwest quadrant of the square at 8 p.m. featuring entertainment by Albert Leon Payne & Friends.
The parade begins at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center, runs up South Main Street, around the courthouse and up to the railroad tracks on North Main.
"What Shane didn't tell you is that we lead that parade with a group of horned steer," Precinct 3 Commissioner and this year's PCSP Lt. Larry Walden told commissioners last week, while recognizing Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and City Manager James Hotopp for their cooperation. "This is the third time we've done this."
The morning of June 7 welcomes timed slack at 8 a.m., followed by Bulls Night Out at 6:30 p.m.
Slack continues June 8 at 8 a.m. followed by the rodeo grand entry at 7:30 p.m.
Another slack will be the morning of June 9, followed by the Exceptional Rodeo at 5:30 p.m. and another round of PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
The morning of June 10 will feature the annual Tom Riddle Memorial Softball Game at Weatherford College, pitting posse members and recruits against Pete Carr Rodeo Stock Contractor staff. A third PRCA performance will be held that night at 7:30 p.m.
June 11 will see the final round of slack and final night of rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dana Bowman will be parachuting into the arena each night with the American flag.
Thursday night will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, to support breast cancer research and women's health, and Friday will be Bad Enough to Wear Blue Night to promote men's health.
Walden also recognized members of the Weatherford Noon Lions Club, who man the concession stand at each PRCA rodeo.
"They've been hand-in-hand with us and we wouldn't want to put this event on without their help," he said.
For tickets and more information, visit pcsp.net/frontier-days-rodeo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.