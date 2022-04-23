75th PCSP Sweetheart reflects on final months

Maelie Turner is wrapping up her year as the 75th Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Sweetheart.
The daughter of Roudy and Melody Turner, Maelie just completed her sophomore year at Brock High School.
“I would just like to thank my family and all the posse members for allowing me to follow them throughout this amazing journey,” she said. “I especially want to thank Captain Shane Harris for being a great leader, supporting me every step of the way. It has most definitely been a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget.
“I will forever cherish my time as the 2022 Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Sweetheart.
Turner is also involved in numerous sports, from softball and basketball to track. She is a part of several relay teams, as well as shot put and long jump, and in her spare time, works at Peacock’s Feed & Boutique.
