The 84th annual Palo Pinto County Rodeo is kicking off on May 12 with three days of action-packed fun for the whole family.
The rodeo will begin with barrel slack at 10 a.m. on May 12 with other timed slack events starting at 5 p.m., ending the night with “Military Night” themed rodeo performances at 7 p.m.
Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said a Street Dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on May 14 — that night’s theme will be Pink Out — and the rodeo parade will take place at 3 p.m. on May 15.
All rodeo performances will start at 7 p.m. May 12-15.
Fenner said a $2,000 scholarship will be presented at the May 15 performance.
In celebration of rodeo week, a street dance will be held in downtown Mineral Wells on April 14, featuring Kelly Spinks. A rodeo parade will be held Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. downtown.
For more information about tickets, event details and more, visit the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s Facebook page.
