Writer, photographer and world-traveler Reubene Scott, a resident at Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, has had quite the accomplishments during her almost 100 years of life.
Scott was born in Comanche County, growing up in Archer City and met her soon-to-be husband, Tom Scott, in high school. She is turning 100 on Oct. 25 and her oldest daughter, Judy Vick, of Aledo, described her life and accomplishments through the many years.
“My father was working in oil fields in Illinois and she went up there and they got married,” Vick said. “They moved to Parker County in 1947 and they lived on Mary’s Creek Ranch, which is right up the road from where Walsh Ranch is now. My grandparents and aunt and uncle lived on the Walsh Ranch, we’re a family of cowboys I guess you can say. Of course us four kids grew up out there on Mary’s Creek and they moved into Aledo in 1952 and that’s where she’s lived ever since.”
Scott traveled with her father throughout her childhood. The love of travel has passed down through generations, Vick said.
“One day when she was a little girl in school, her father came and got her and her brothers, and there was a man that came to Archer City with an airplane and he was charging people to go up for rides and grandaddy took momma and her brothers up in that airplane. They got to fly around the countryside and she still remembers that,” Vick said. “[Her father] took them to Chicago, he had a sister in Chicago, and just anything that was interesting he would try to see that they were aware of it.”
Vick said her mother went to work when she was 12 years old, starting at a bookstore inside Cox’s department store, followed by World Book and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.
After retiring from Harris, Scott began writing about her travels over the next 20 years in a local newspaper column.
“She’s traveled all over the world and that’s what she liked to write about. She started writing her newspaper column about her travels and then about her childhood,” Vick said. “She really enjoyed traveling and really enjoyed writing about it because a lot of people in Aledo back in those days, a lot of them were women who did not do the things she did, and they would tell her, ‘I can’t wait for your column every week because I go there with you.’”
Scott also wrote two books, which are compilations of her newspaper columns.
“My mother was also a photographer, she took pictures of everything any of us ever did,” Vick said. “In her younger years, she really took some fabulous photos.”
Even now at Willow Park Rehab, Scott continues to write and engage in art.
“Mrs. Scott has a great personality. She loves to tell me how much she traveled all of her life and for her 100th birthday she wants to go to Paris,” Activity Director Nikki Putnel said. “She has such a great sense of humor and is pretty sharp. She enjoys playing bingo, hoping to win big.”
WP Rehabilitation and Care Center Activity Director Alita Martin said Scott is very talented.
“She loves to share her stories and love of the arts with her therapist and others who visit and take care of her,” she said.
Putnel said the Parker County Cruisers will be doing a drive-by birthday parade for Scott at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
