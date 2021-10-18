BROCK — For the last half century, coach Terry Brewster’s face has been easily located, either down on the sidelines pacing, a headset clipped to his belt, or in the pressbox radioing plays down to fellow coaches.
“Terry Brewster is a legend in the Texas high school coaching ranks,” Aledo ISD athletic director Steve Wood said of his friend. “No one person has had a more profound effect on high school athletes.
“I would also say no one person has a more profound effect on Brock athletics — Brock is lucky to have him.”
The Brock offensive line coach was recently honored for a big milestone — 50 years of coaching in Texas — during a surprise presentation at halftime of the Eagles’ game against Whitesboro Oct. 8.
The smiling Brewster waved to the cheering crowd, while standing beside his wife of 55 years, Bonnie, and his grandson Zachary, who plays linebacker and running back for the Eagles.
“Let’s go win!” Brewster told his Eagles following the presentation.
That passion and mentality has been with Brewster since the age of 4, when he told his grandmother he was going to be a football coach one day.
That dream turned into a reality with 10 different high schools in Texas, including Anson, Ballinger, Big Spring, Waco Midway, Round Rock Westwood, La Grange, Port Lavaca, Lake Worth, Millsap and Brock, where Brewster coached everything except for volleyball and baseball.
A 1966 graduate of Jacksboro, Brewster was a highly-recruited offensive lineman, who played for Texas A&M and was on the 1967 squad which won the Cotton Bowl. He would later transfer to Howard Payne, where he graduated with an eye on playing in the NFL.
The Cincinnati Bengals invited him to try out and he made the team, but later decided he didn’t want to go that route — he wanted to coach.
Until last season due to illness, he and Bonnie had never missed a game.
“There’s been ups and downs and it has been a journey,” his wife said, “but the reason he’s a good coach is that he loves them. He loves kids and creates relationships with them.”
Bonnie noted some memorable games over the years, including playing during a blizzard in Winters and a rainstorm at Kyle Field.
“But probably, winning the state championship at Brock in 2015 was very, very special,” she said. “I’ve also had so many wardrobe changes over the years for all the school colors. I have everything except brown.”
In 2010, Brewster retired from Lake Worth High School and planned to run cattle on the family ranch in Millsap. He quickly got a call from Millsap ISD to come and help out with the Bulldog football team. He did so until 2011, when he got a call from Brock who was just starting a football program.
“Brewster was an integral part of laying the foundation for Brock football and the success that continues today,” said Coach Chad Worrell, who coached the Eagles’ squad from 2012-2020. “He and Bonnie are a blessing to everyone they have coached with.”
Some of Brewster’s relationships with coaches have been closer than others — his son Scott, who Brewster coached during his high school years, would go on to coach alongside his father at Lake Worth.
Brock ISD board President Bill Cooper, who presented a special plaque to Brewster at the October game, was also one of his players on the 1979 Big Spring team.
“Greatest guy, top-notch coach,” Cooper used to describe Brewster. “He doesn’t coach because he has to, he does it because he loves the game and he loves kids.”
Brewster and his wife live in Millsap, where he enjoys running cattle and is a deacon at First Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.
Since the creation of the varsity squad in 2013, the Brock Eagles have finished as state quarterfinalists (2014 and 2016), state champions (2015), state semifinalists (2018 and 2019), state quarterfinalists (2016), state finalists (2017) and area champions (2020).
