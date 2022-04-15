PARKER COUNTY — North Central Texas got a little less hungry Thursday, when the Tarrant Area Food Bank christened its new Parker County campus.
The 28,000-square-food warehouse, which includes 8,000 square feet of refrigeration space, expands the Fort Worth-based nonprofit's service area from six counties to 13.
"One thing we're faced with that we haven't been faced with in the past is a rapidly growing population," Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner told about 120 supporters at the site's ribbon cutting. "But you know what that means. When you have people moving into our counties, there is always a subset of the population that is hungry. … And as the population grows, we do need to do a better job of serving our growing counties."
Tarrant Area Food Bank West, on the south side of Interstate 20 between Weatherford and Brock, will serve residents in Parker, Palo Pinto, Hood, Somervell, Hamilton, Erath and Bosque counties.
"This is a big thing," Mineral Wells Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said as the crowd arrived.
Light said Palo Pinto residents of his city probably would like to volunteer for the food bank but the distance to Fort Worth makes it impractical.
"It's a close enough place that maybe we can encourage some volunteers to travel from Mineral Wells," he said, turning to Steve Martin, manager of the new branch. "We're so excited to have this up closer."
Butner told the crowd the new campus was designed not just to deliver food but healthy food habits.
A newly planted garden will feed a Mission Kitchen where people can learn what to do with that radish or eggplant fresh from the raised beds. A Mission Market donated by HEB supermarkets is nutrition centered.
"These are mostly rural counties," Butner said. "So, they're hard to get to. We're in need of partner agencies to serve our more rural counties."
She contrasted modern hunger with its Depression-era skin-and-bones image. Today, she said, people too often live on an unhealthy diet and instead of wasting away they become obese.
"Why is that?" she asked. "And that's largely driven by our food supply. And that's the purpose of the garden, to not only know how to grow food but what to do with it."
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall told the gathering he'd learned of the food bank expansion "early in the pandemic" when then-Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called to say the food bank was looking for space.
"Little did I know they were planning to invest in our community and serve other counties west of our community," Paschall said.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, told the crowd the food bank will serve 1.1 million meals each week "out of here."
"The rural areas, as many of you know, have been underserved in many things," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.