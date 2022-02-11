MINERAL WELLS — When it comes to showing livestock, it seems pretty clear that the Barker brothers of Mineral Wells have it down.
In early January, 4H and FFA members from all around Palo Pinto County gathered for the Palo Pinto County Fair & Livestock Show.
Caysen Barker — the younger of the two and a member of Mineral Wells FFA — and his steer, Maverick, earned Grand Champion.
Not to be outdone, older brother Caedan Barker last week had a great showing at the Fort Worth Stockshow with his steer J.J., named for what appears to be manuscript and cursive initials on his side.
Caedan placed eighth out of 63 steers in the Heavy Middleweight European Cross class, and qualified for the Feb. 5 Sale of Champions. J.J. tipped the scales at a whopping more than 1,250 lbs.
“What a blessing the 125th annual Fort Worth Stock Show was to us this year,” father Wendell Barker posted. “All show families put in a lot of work, dedication, effort, heart, love, passion and money. It’s exhausting, but fun. It’s stressful, but rewarding.
“There are disappointments as well as moments of joy. However, one thing is certain — the extended show family are some of the hardest-working, dedicated and best people in the universe.”
The competition at any livestock show is fierce, and even more so in Fort Worth, where a very small percentage of competitors advance to the premium sale.
J.J. ended up selling to a bidder for $22,230.
Both the Palo Pinto and Fort Worth livestock shows shattered previous sale records, with the Grand Champion steer at the FWSSR selling for $310,000, surpassing the previous record set in 2020 by $10,000.
“We’re humbled by the amazing support our 4-H and FFA youth continue to receive from area businesses, individuals and foundations,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “It’s a great feeling knowing our youth have these amazing buying groups here in Fort Worth to help them reach their dreams and goals.”
The Reserve Grand Champion steer out of Grandview was purchased for $190,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.