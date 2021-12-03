STRAWN — Bright yellow competed with lime and darker greens as James Adams showed off his office recently.
The red oak, ashe juniper, cedar and elm trees were only beginning to put on their annual show.
“This is nothing down here,” Adams said from behind the wheel of a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department four-by-four Suburban. “Some of the most beautiful places out here, you can’t drive to them. That’s your reward for hiking — you get the best view.”
Sublime vistas will be a calling card for the first state park to open in North Texas in more than two decades. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is in its infancy now, but detailed plans have been approved and await funding through a public-private partnership to enter a light-touch construction phase.
“This will be put back into its natural state,” Adams said, noting remnants of Farm-to-Market 2372 being returned to the red base at the foot of a mountain where the park headquarters and visitors center will stand.
Once open, the new park will welcome campers, boaters, anglers, hikers and horseback riders.
“One thing that is unique to the park is that each equestrian (camp) site will have its own corral,” the park supervisor said, standing in the future equestrian camping zone immediately below the Tucker Lake dam.
The 4,871-acre park will offer more than 20 miles of trails for man and beast — and man and mountain bike. Four-wheelers, motorcycles or other motorized rides will be not allowed on the 20-plus miles of trails.
Sixty campsites are planned, with hookups for RVs in the main camping area. Water and tent pads are at walk-in sites, and primitive camping is reached after a two-mile hike.
Lake Tucker, where only non-motorized craft will be allowed, will offer catfish, largemouth bass and white crappie for campfire diners.
An open-air pavilion atop one of the park’s 1,400-foot hilltops is pitched by the department as a group destination and site where staff will hold educational programs.
Day-use amenities include a ridgetop “playscape” of swings, slides and things to climb — all made of logs, boulders and natural terrain. The playground is surrounded by covered picnic shelters.
Adams paused the vehicle before descending to a rocky creek bed that will demand the low gear. Another parks truck slowly approached from across Russell Creek.
“These are folks from Parks and Wildlife out of Austin that are designing trails for us,” he said, as Erick Hetzel and Chris Sheffield ascended and approached.
“We made it all the way around the lake, which is good,” Hetzel said as the two drivers’ faces aligned. “We put in a pretty good path for the trailhead up there. … The geology is exciting. There’s a lot of different layers, with the sandstone and the limestone.”
He was right. Crossing the creek, the Suburban entered a realm of brown sandstone boulders the size of the old Volkswagen bugs.
“I’m from Mineral Wells, and when the superintendent position came open I jumped at the opportunity to come out here and be closer to home and be a part of something that doesn’t happen all that often,” Adams said, later adding his wife, Maygan, is a teacher at Mineral Wells Junior High.
“This was all ranchland,” he said as small, grassy pocket prairies opened up. “There’s possums and armadillos, raccoons and white-tail (deer), porcupines, turkeys. We’ve had drawn youth hunts in the park. But any hunts will be directed by management need. If we need to manage ‘that’ population, there will be some hunts.”
Swinging past future campsites overlooking Tucker Lake, Adams began a descent to the 91-acre reservoir.
“This parking lot,” he said, on the slope between the campsites and lakeshore. “This is for lakeside day use. We used the natural slope for terraced parking.”
The small, still lake awaited visitors. The lake sits in a bowl, sheltered from wave-inducing winds.
“It’s a perfect lake for paddling,” he said, adding there will be no swimming allowed at the wide, half-moon fishing pier, the dock or the boat ramp.
Adams explained Tucker Lake, 35-feet at its deepest, formerly was a haunt for the Strawn Recreation Club.
He also revealed earlier history. An old rock oven is the only structure still standing in an old Texas & Pacific Railroad siding town, named for the siding tracks that accommodate slowing locomotives, hidden well into the mountains. A low-head dam, though, still holds back water meant for steam engines not far from the park entrance.
And, down another descent, Palo Pinto Creek offers a plunge pool where bass dart or just sit in the clear water.
“This is my favorite place,” Adams said, but he seemed to like all the places pretty well. “There’s places out here, you could swear you were in the mountains. Yeah, the North Texas Hill Country.”
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, a public organization supporting the parks department, reports that it is more than halfway toward its $9 million goal to leverage with $21 million in state funds to construct and open the park. To contribute, go to www.tpwf.org/palopinto
