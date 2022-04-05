WEATHERFORD — A first step that’s eight-tenths of a mile long had its big reveal at Chandor Gardens on Friday with the opening of Chandor Nature Trail.
“You’ve got to be one with nature and the beauty of it all, really,” Ann Towles said, standing beside fellow Weatherford resident Destiny Fry and Fry’s nearly 2-year-old son, Waylon Bowens. “She goes walking a lot, and that’s something I’d be interested to do. So, we came to check it out.”
The friends had joined about 75 Chandor supporters to cut the ribbon on a hiking trail that meanders into the 13 undeveloped acres at the 16-acre former home to artists Douglas and Ina Chandor.
“It’s a small slice of wilderness in the heart of Weatherford,” Chandor Gardens Foundation President Eileen Leslie told the crowd shortly before inviting members to christen the trail. “This is just a beginning, a wonderful beginning.”
Surrounded by chamber of commerce representatives, Leslie thanked members of the public-private partnership that produced the trail.
Those included the Native Plant Society, which she said “really stepped up to the plate,” and Boy Scout Troop 76 which hauled off “tons of brush … on the most scorching hot day that Texas has ever seen.”
She also emphasized that the trail entrance, with huge flagstone steps downward to a gateway, is in keeping with Douglas Chandor’s aesthetics.
“That might have been part of his vision,” she said. “The stairs have been designed so that they mirror and transition into the property.”
Jaycob Kirkpatrick, assistant parks and recreation director for the city, said the trail is a gem tucked into city surroundings.
“There’s not any nature trails like it, in town in the middle of the city,” he said, describing plans to enhance the trail with information plaques describing the surroundings hikers will enter. “We’re going to go in and put in identifiers along the way. … It’s free to enter, as long as the garden is open.”
The trail is open to hikers only — no mountain bikes or other vehicles.
Leslie’s “wonderful beginning” is part of a master plan that’s being updated now.
In addition to reconfiguring the garden’s somewhat tight parking lot, the plan will follow the new trail toward a performing and graphic arts events center, artist’s studios, an amphitheater and a visitors center.
“Those are things that we’re hoping to bring to fruition,” Leslie said.
Those future elements will follow the public-private partnership model that built the nature trail. The nonprofit foundation that runs Chandor Gardens and the city that owns the 1936 home and land are at the core of that partnership, with hands-on support from groups such as the plant society, the Boy Scouts, the Texas Master Naturalists and individuals.
“That is the new model,” Leslie said. “And this has shown us it can work — and is working right here in Weatherford. … This is such a special place right now, being able to have the nature trail and with the community involvement bringing it to fruition.”
