Several residents are coming together to form a gathering for unity Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Parker County courthouse.
Weatherford Shasta Cumby, one of the organizers, said she wanted to create something to promote unity in the community.
“I’ve seen a lot of division going on, and there are a lot of issues coming out of bigger cities that are starting to overflow in to Parker County,” Cumby said. “That’s not who Weatherford is.”
Parker County Patriots member David Lee stressed that this is not a protest, but rather a chance to set issues to the side for a moment.
“We’re showing up to be in support of their beliefs and we’re trying to get everyone to come together as a community. We’re inviting all residents, but no signs, no guns, no flags. If you come up with one we’re going to ask you to set them down or take them back to your vehicle. We’re not going to have that kind of meeting,” Lee said. “I understand some of what they’re saying and I can’t ever understand all of it, — they can’t understand why we run with the heritage we run, our history — and this is trying to bring us together. This is a community gathering.”
The event is open to anyone in the community, and Cumby said she hopes those in attendance will use it as a time for reflection, prayer and unification.
“This is something God laid on my heart. It has nothing to do with a monument, nothing to do with Black Lives Matter, it’s not a church service,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for us to tell each other, ‘I see you, I hear you and I see your side’... just to show that love and acceptance is here.”
Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said his department was also invited to participate in the event, and officers will be on hand for crowd control if needed.
