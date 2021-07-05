WEATHERFORD — Betty Morgan may be a resident of Granbury, but after the weekend before last, Parker County will forever have a place in her family’s heart following a random act of kindness from a stranger.
Morgan’s brother, Jerry Oliver, 89, lives in Yuma, Arizona, and after a rough go following the passing of his wife, decided to drive down and visit his family in Texas.
“He was worn out, distraught and all alone, so he decided to come to Granbury,” Morgan said.
Oliver left his Arizona home around noon on Friday, June 25 after getting the route from Morgan’s husband.
“His vehicle had GPS in it, but we didn’t know it at the time, and technology has passed us by,” she said. “He was supposed to call us when he left, and when he stopped to spend the night in El Paso, but he went to Odessa instead, and it was so late that he didn’t call.”
When Oliver got to Parker County the morning of June 28, he was supposed to take Exit 408 to Texas 171 and Granbury, but mistakenly got off at the previous exit.
“At this point, we were worried to death because we had not heard from him,” Morgan said.
When Oliver realized his mistake — and a dead cell phone battery — he stopped at a fast food restaurant in Weatherford. Inside, he noticed a man waiting for his food who had just put his cell phone in his pocket.
Oliver approached the man and offered to pay him to make a call to his sister to keep her from worrying. The man declined payment and placed two calls to Morgan.
“I didn’t recognize the number at all, and when I picked up and said hello and nobody answered, I hung up because I thought it might be spam,” Morgan said. “But he actually called back again and got directions.
“We were so worried that we didn’t even get his name.”
The man gathered up his things and had Oliver follow him, first to a gas station so the man could fill up his vehicle — a white Ford truck — and then led Oliver down to Farm-to-Market Road 51 South before sending him on his way.
“He took the time out of his day to reassure [my brother] and calm him down,” Morgan said through tears. “In the condition that my brother was in, we feel this man may have saved my brother’s life.
“I do not believe this man would expect one bit of thanks, but none of us can get over how kind and meaningful this 20 minutes out of this man’s life was for us.”
Oliver said the incident restored his faith in humankind.
“I hope the gentleman sees [this article],” he said. “It was a random act of kindness that will never be forgotten.”
