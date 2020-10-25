Tex the dog hasn’t had the easiest life.
In February, Tex, an American Staffordshire mix, and Reba, a female pit mix, were seized by Parker County sheriff’s deputies from a Springtown residence. Both were found chained to a stake in the backyard, bloody and thin, with little room to roam freely. Deputies reported a small amount of water was made available to the dogs, but was unreachable due to tangled chains restricting the dogs’ movement.
The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of puncture wounds to their heads and bodies and then to the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter.
Both dogs were labeled rescue only, and while Reba had to be euthanized, Tex was tagged by Relinquished Souls Animal Rescue and pulled out of the shelter.
“He is just a love bug and loves people,” sponsor Koni Perkins said of the canine, who is estimated to be between 3 and 4 years old. “He was just skin and bones when we got him out, but now he weighs about 50 pounds, which is still a little underweight for a dog his size.”
A foster was found for Tex, but the situation didn’t work out because Tex didn’t get along with the foster’s other dogs.
Carrollton resident Stephen Patterson helped get Tex into boarding, and through a network of people, found Perkins, a rescuer and facilitator originally from the Fort Worth area who now works out of Virginia. Perkins took ownership of Tex as well as all financial responsibility.
“Tex was silly and goofy and very loving to humans,” said Patterson, who regularly visited Tex at the boarding facility to take him on walks. “He just really wants to be a lap dog, and we felt that this was pretty amazing given all that he had been through.”
Perkins immediately saw Tex’s potential as an ideal pet, and sent him to Hutto to be trained at Starmark Academy in June.
“It’s for basically obedience training, which they said goes a long way if you have an aggressive dog,” she said. “He’s a strong dog, but he’s been doing better since obedience training.”
Tex aced his six-week boot camp and is now back in the DFW area awaiting a foster of adopter.
Shelter staff recently visited Tex and posted video of him walking past other kennels and ignoring the other dogs while on the leash. Still, while Tex’s social skills have improved with other dogs, Perkins said he’s probably best as the only dog in foster until they know for sure.
In the meantime, a year’s worth of training — and hopefully a foster or forever home — await Tex.
“Whoever decides to foster or adopt Tex, he will go to a two-week ‘pooch-to-pooch’ training in Fort Worth,” Perkins said. “They will also provide free training for the first year, to make sure Tex is settled in and taken care of.”
Tex is up to date on all of his shots, is heartworm negative and has been neutered. Potential adopters or fosters will be screened, and home inspections will be conducted.
“It probably would be better if we found someone in the DFW area, but we have adopted in other areas,” Perkins said. “There’s just a lot you have to go through — finding a vet, home inspections, they have to have a background check before we will consider them.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Tex can contact Perkins via email or phone at konirock@att.net or 817-733-7362 or send her a message on Facebook.
