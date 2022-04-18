A great athlete ... a greater man.
Those were the takeaways from friends and teammates who gathered to honor Rayfield Wright through a Celebration of Life Friday at Willow Park Baptist Church. The Cowboy great died April 7 at the age of 76.
“Rayfield came a long way from not making his high school football team to being inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Gil Brandt, the Cowboys’ former director of player personnel, said. “That journey, from a tall, lanky kid in Georgia to football immortality, is the beauty of the man Rayfield became in life.
“He was a great player for the Dallas Cowboys, an even greater man for his family, friends and all the kids his foundation and charity work helped. The Big Cat was a blessed man with fantastic footwork, strong hands and the biggest heart you can imagine.”
Wright was chosen by the Cowboys in the 1967 NFL draft and it was during his rookie year that he met and befriended defensive tackle Bob Lilly.
“I didn’t usually get real close to the rookies because you didn’t know if they were going to be around long or not,” Lilly said.
But the two hit it off. And when Wright, who was expected to play tight end, was told by Coach Tom Landry that he was going to be moved over to offensive tackle, he asked his teammate what he should do.
“I said, ‘Gain some weight, you need to put on about 30 or 40 pounds,’” Lilly recalled.
Roughly six games into his first season as an OT, Wright and the Cowboys squared up with the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, “Deacon” Jones, a defensive end who would go on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980, came up to Lilly.
“‘Who is this Rayfield Wright kid? I never even got to touch the quarterback.’ I said, ‘I think he’s gonna be your worst nightmare if we play you again,’” Lilly said. “He was not only great as a player, he was the nicest kid that I ever saw.
“He just loved everybody and I think it really united our team a great deal. We’ll all get together again. I know that’s going to happen and I can’t wait to see Rayfield again.”
Stephen Duncan, Di Wright’s brother-in-law, remembers when Wright met his future wife, Di, whom some of Wright’s former fellow Cowboys referred to as the ultimate teammate.
“I couldn’t believe I got to watch one of my childhood heroes marry the woman of his dreams,” Duncan said.
He also noted Wright’s generosity and inability to say no, specifically during a dedication ceremony in Frisco.
“There was a golf cart waiting to take us back, and this fan had run all the way down the sidewalk to get Rayfield’s autograph. And we were on the clock,” Duncan said. “We all got in the golf cart and Rayfield turned to the driver and said, ‘Will you slow down?’ so he could turn and give that guy his autograph.
“That’s just the kind of love and compassion he had for man. He loved everybody.”
Willow Park Police Chief Carrie West said she and Mayor Doyle Moss met Wright for the first time by coincidence at a restaurant.
“They said they wanted to do a golf tournament for us,” West said. “So that October, we had a golf tournament. It was a tremendous blessing for the police and fire departments.”
Those tournaments would turn into a well-attended tradition, providing West to get to know Wright and his family first professionally and then as family.
“When you say Rayfield never said no? I was with him on chili cookoffs and a dog costume contest,” she said. “He was a generous spirit, a generous soul. I miss my friend, my mentor and my brother.”
The bond of brotherhood was something former teammate Drew Pearson and Wright experienced as well, sharing their connection of two souls on the “road less traveled.”
“Rayfield Wright: Griffin, Georgia to Fort Valley State to the Dallas Cowboys; seventh round pick, Pick No. 182 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Pearson rattled off. “Drew Pearson: South River, New Jersey to Tulsa University; undrafted free agent — I’m almost over that, Gil — to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“He took a liking to me I think because of our journey to the Hall of Fame.”
Pearson recalled being a rookie with the Cowboys and the end of a long scrimmage — he had no catches, but he had a crackback block on a rookie safety to open a hole for a big gain.
“In a meeting before watching the scrimmage, Coach Landry mentioned me and that block and said something like, ‘Wide receivers, if you’re going to play for the Dallas Cowboys, you know you’re going to have to block.’”
After the meeting, Wright caught up to Pearson, putting his arm around him while offering words of encouragement — “‘You keep doing things like that to get Coach’s attention, you just might make this team.’
“I couldn’t wait to get back and tell my roommate Harvey Martin that Rayfield Wright gave me that vote of confidence,” Pearson said. “That’s when he became a friend.
“Later on, I found out that’s just how Big Cat was.”
Pearson also noted the now-famous Hail Mary — a game-winning touchdown pass from Roger Staubach to Pearson to lift Dallas over the Minnesota Vikings in the final seconds on Dec. 28, 1975.
“Roger and I get most of the credit for making that big play but Big Cat was just as a big a part of that play,” Pearson said, noting Wright’s block on Hall of Famer Carl Eller. “That block, along with the rest of the offensive line, allowed this slow wide receiver a chance to get down field so Roger had time to get that ball to me.”
Staubach, while not there in person Friday, sent in a video message recalling Wright’s protection of him for a decade.
“I liked to run ... I didn’t always stay in the pocket like I should,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said. “I wasn’t able to talk to Rayfield when he was in the hospital, but if he did, he probably would’ve said, ‘Hey Staubach, stay in the pocket, will ya?’
“He was a big guy with a big smile and a big heart.”
Rudy and Regena Taylor had the opportunity to serve alongside Rayfield and Di with the Community and Food Bank in Fort Worth. There, Rayfield would work his trademark smile while greeting everyone and spreading the word of Jesus.
Regena witnessed an encounter between Wright and an older boy, an ex-offender who had grown up in foster care along with his little sister.
“When he saw Rayfield, he immediately got off the fork like and was thrilled to meet such a great man,” Regena said. “Rayfield answered his questions, talked, signed autographs and showed him his Super Bowl rings. Then the next thing he said to him was, ‘Next time I’m at the food bank, you better not have that team’s hat on. You’re in Cowboy country and you better recognize!’
“He took that hat off, threw it away and he has never worn it since.”
Pat Green grew up listening to Motown and watching the Dallas Cowboys with his father. Those two passions would collide when the musician was chosen to play at Troy Aikman’s Hall of Fame induction, which happened to be the same day as Wright’s.
“After the show was over, I’m back there with Troy, Emmitt (Smith) and Michael Irvin and we hear it through the walls — the Temptations,” Green said. “We get out of Troy’s party and into Rayfield’s party and I see this silhouette of this man with a giant smile. That’s the day I met Rayfield Wright and the day he became my friend.”
Wright made sure to call him every Father’s Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving.
“During one Thanksgiving, Rayfield’s name came up on the car phone. My dad looks at me and says, ‘I guess you really did make,” he said.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Director and historian Joe Horrigan remembers when Wright became a finalist.
“One of my jobs was to administer the selection process and I was hearing a lot of words about the process and I was praying he would get elected because I did not want that man mad at me,” Horrigan said. “I kept trying to tell him, ‘I don’t actually vote!’”
Horrigan ticked off the three physical icons of Pro Football Hall of Famers — a bronze bust displayed at the Hall of Fame, a gold jacket and a Hall of Fame ring.
“But what many people may not know is there’s one thing they give to a Hall of Famer when he passes — a medallion, which says ‘Pro Football Hall of Fame forever,’” he said, presenting Di Wright with the medallion as well as a Hall of Fame flag that will fly over the museum in Rayfield’s memory.
