WEATHERFORD — An excelerator of opportunity. An engine of economic development.
Those were the terms Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer used to describe the college’s new Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building during its grand opening Wednesday afternoon.
The building represents a partnership between the college and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas — the first partnership of its kind in the state and in the 30-year history of WSNCT.
“A few years ago, our two organizations had a vision, and that vision was to create a place where Weatherford College students, the community and residents throughout Parker County can learn and succeed both personally and professionally,” Phedra Redifer, executive director of WSNCT, said. “Today is a testament of what can be accomplished with great people, great visions and great partnership.”
The north wing of the second floor is the new home of a Workforce Solutions center, where students can elevate their education, learn and train on emerging technology, apply for tuition support, get personalized career service, a customized career roadmap and upscale to make a career shift or meet with employers during hiring events in addition to apprenticeship opportunities.
“Whatever the need or the goal of those who come here, this has created a place where families and communities will be impacted for generations to come,” Redifer said. “A place of purpose, potential and unlimited possibilities.”
Commissioner Aaron Demerson of the Texas Workforce Commission, said it’s part of what he calls the secret sauce of success — workforce, economic development and education.
“We’re very excited about this first opportunity,” he said. “In Texas, we like to be first about a number of things. Second place gets you a fruit basket, and we don’t like fruit baskets.”
The commissioner, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019 to the seat that advocates for more than 620,000 state employers and more than 3 million small businesses, said both entities are doing phenomenal things.
“Gov. Abbott applauds us and gives us the green light to take care of business, and what you guys are doing here today is simply that — you’re taking care of business,” he said.
The Weatherford College board of trustees made way for the new facility with the demolition of Couts Hall in the spring of 2020. In February 2021, the board moved forward with financing and issued $29.5 million in tuition revenue bonds to fund construction of the ETW Building, with a significant portion of the costs offset by the Workforce Solutions lease.
“By housing Workforce Solutions on a college campus, we are leveraging state agency money and creating efficiencies that have never existed before,” Farmer said. “We are literally taking citizens who are on public assistance programs, providing them with employable skill sets and placing them in tax paying jobs that pay family-sustaining wages.
“At the same time, we are meeting our labor demands of business and industry in our growing county. Today marks the beginning of a new era for our community.”
The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building now houses existing workforce programs including welding, HVAC, machining, industrial maintenance, health professions, cosmetology, corporate college and the new cybersecurity program, with more innovative programs planned, including robotics, automation engineering, cardiovascular stenography and more.
In addition to classroom space and a public salon operated by the WC Cosmetology and Barber School, the building also houses a large meeting room on the third floor available for community use.
